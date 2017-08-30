Orioles 8, Mariners 7

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|b-Segura ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|a-Valencia ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.287
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Haniger rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.248
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.231
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Motter ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|2
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.306
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Mancini lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Castillo c
|4
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.300
|1-Joseph pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Gentry rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|3
|9
|Seattle
|006
|000
|010—7
|10
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|311
|01x—8
|12
|0
a-struck out for Alonso in the 7th. b-singled for Gamel in the 9th.
1-ran for Castillo in the 8th.
E_Seager (11). LOB_Seattle 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Alonso (21), Haniger 2 (17), Castillo (10). HR_Haniger (9), off Brach; Mancini (23), off Miranda; Castillo (16), off Miranda; Gentry (2), off Miranda; Schoop (30), off Miranda. RBIs_Cruz 2 (103), Haniger 3 (33), Zunino 2 (51), Machado (88), Schoop 2 (99), Mancini (71), Castillo 3 (46), Gentry (11). SF_Machado. S_Gentry.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Cano); Baltimore 3 (Jones 2, Gentry). RISP_Seattle 4 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 5.
GIDP_Motter.
DP_Seattle 1 (Motter, Cano); Baltimore 1 (Machado, Schoop, Davis).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miranda
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|0
|6
|83
|4.85
|Pagan
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|2.92
|Phelps
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.40
|Vincent
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.93
|Bergman, L, 4-5
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|5.00
|Rzepczynski
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.14
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jimenez
|2
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|3
|54
|6.85
|Castro
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|2.47
|Bleier, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.76
|O’Day, H, 15
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.93
|Brach, W, 4-4, BS, 6-23
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.93
|Britton, S, 13-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.29
Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 1-0, Phelps 2-1, Vincent 3-0, Rzepczynski 2-1, Castro 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:07. A_16,983 (45,971).
