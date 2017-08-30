Orioles 8, Mariners 7

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gamel lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .285 b-Segura ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .299 Alonso 1b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .267 a-Valencia ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Cruz dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .287 Cano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .272 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Haniger rf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .248 Zunino c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .231 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .272 Motter ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .205 Totals 36 7 10 7 2 7

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Machado 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .267 Schoop 2b 4 1 2 2 1 2 .306 Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Mancini lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .294 Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .226 Trumbo dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .239 Castillo c 4 2 4 3 0 0 .300 1-Joseph pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .274 Gentry rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .260 Totals 34 8 12 8 3 9

Seattle 006 000 010—7 10 1 Baltimore 020 311 01x—8 12 0

a-struck out for Alonso in the 7th. b-singled for Gamel in the 9th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 8th.

E_Seager (11). LOB_Seattle 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Alonso (21), Haniger 2 (17), Castillo (10). HR_Haniger (9), off Brach; Mancini (23), off Miranda; Castillo (16), off Miranda; Gentry (2), off Miranda; Schoop (30), off Miranda. RBIs_Cruz 2 (103), Haniger 3 (33), Zunino 2 (51), Machado (88), Schoop 2 (99), Mancini (71), Castillo 3 (46), Gentry (11). SF_Machado. S_Gentry.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Cano); Baltimore 3 (Jones 2, Gentry). RISP_Seattle 4 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 5.

GIDP_Motter.

DP_Seattle 1 (Motter, Cano); Baltimore 1 (Machado, Schoop, Davis).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miranda 4 1-3 8 6 6 0 6 83 4.85 Pagan 1 1 1 1 1 1 25 2.92 Phelps 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 3.40 Vincent 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.93 Bergman, L, 4-5 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 7 5.00 Rzepczynski 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 3.14 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jimenez 2 2-3 6 6 6 1 3 54 6.85 Castro 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 39 2.47 Bleier, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.76 O’Day, H, 15 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.93 Brach, W, 4-4, BS, 6-23 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.93 Britton, S, 13-14 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.29

Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 1-0, Phelps 2-1, Vincent 3-0, Rzepczynski 2-1, Castro 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:07. A_16,983 (45,971).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.