501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles 8, Mariners 7

Orioles 8, Mariners 7

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 6:24 pm 08/30/2017 06:24pm
Share
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gamel lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .285
b-Segura ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .299
Alonso 1b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .267
a-Valencia ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Cruz dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .287
Cano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .272
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Haniger rf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .248
Zunino c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .231
Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .272
Motter ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .205
Totals 36 7 10 7 2 7
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Machado 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .267
Schoop 2b 4 1 2 2 1 2 .306
Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Mancini lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .294
Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .226
Trumbo dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .239
Castillo c 4 2 4 3 0 0 .300
1-Joseph pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .274
Gentry rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .260
Totals 34 8 12 8 3 9
Seattle 006 000 010—7 10 1
Baltimore 020 311 01x—8 12 0

a-struck out for Alonso in the 7th. b-singled for Gamel in the 9th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 8th.

E_Seager (11). LOB_Seattle 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Alonso (21), Haniger 2 (17), Castillo (10). HR_Haniger (9), off Brach; Mancini (23), off Miranda; Castillo (16), off Miranda; Gentry (2), off Miranda; Schoop (30), off Miranda. RBIs_Cruz 2 (103), Haniger 3 (33), Zunino 2 (51), Machado (88), Schoop 2 (99), Mancini (71), Castillo 3 (46), Gentry (11). SF_Machado. S_Gentry.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Cano); Baltimore 3 (Jones 2, Gentry). RISP_Seattle 4 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 5.

GIDP_Motter.

DP_Seattle 1 (Motter, Cano); Baltimore 1 (Machado, Schoop, Davis).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miranda 4 1-3 8 6 6 0 6 83 4.85
Pagan 1 1 1 1 1 1 25 2.92
Phelps 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 3.40
Vincent 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.93
Bergman, L, 4-5 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 7 5.00
Rzepczynski 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 3.14
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jimenez 2 2-3 6 6 6 1 3 54 6.85
Castro 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 39 2.47
Bleier, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.76
O’Day, H, 15 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.93
Brach, W, 4-4, BS, 6-23 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.93
Britton, S, 13-14 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.29

Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 1-0, Phelps 2-1, Vincent 3-0, Rzepczynski 2-1, Castro 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:07. A_16,983 (45,971).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?