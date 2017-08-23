501.5
Orioles 8, Athletics 7

Orioles 8, Athletics 7

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 7:38 pm 08/23/2017 07:38pm
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Powell cf 6 2 3 0 0 1 .303
Semien ss 5 1 3 2 1 1 .257
Joyce rf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .232
K.Davis lf 5 1 1 0 1 2 .233
Healy dh 5 1 1 0 1 1 .266
Olson 1b 5 0 2 1 1 0 .242
Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 1 3 .225
Maxwell c 5 0 2 1 0 2 .228
2-Garneau pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Pinder 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244
a-Lowrie ph-2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .270
Totals 48 7 14 7 5 15
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham ss 6 0 3 0 0 1 .296
Machado 3b 6 1 2 1 0 1 .264
Schoop 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .301
Jones cf 5 1 1 0 0 4 .278
Mancini lf 4 2 1 3 1 1 .285
C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .224
Trumbo dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .235
Castillo c 3 1 2 2 1 1 .285
1-Joseph pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Flaherty rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .242
Gentry rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
b-Smith ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Totals 43 8 13 8 4 15
Oakland 000 001 222 000—7 14 0
Baltimore 000 402 010 001—8 13 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Pinder in the 7th. b-singled for Gentry in the 9th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 9th. 2-ran for Maxwell in the 10th.

LOB_Oakland 11, Baltimore 6. 2B_Powell (2), Semien (10), K.Davis (23), Maxwell (7), Beckham (14). HR_Joyce (19), off Givens; Mancini (22), off Gossett; Castillo (14), off Coulombe; C.Davis (20), off Dull; Machado (28), off S.Castro. RBIs_Semien 2 (22), Joyce 3 (54), Olson (17), Maxwell (15), Machado (84), Mancini 3 (65), C.Davis (48), Castillo 2 (40), Flaherty (4). SB_Beckham (6). CS_Powell (1), Machado (3). SF_Joyce.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Powell, Semien, Joyce, Chapman 2, Maxwell); Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Jones). RISP_Oakland 4 for 14; Baltimore 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Lowrie, Schoop, Machado.

DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Maxwell); Baltimore 1 (Castillo, Machado).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gossett 5 8 5 5 2 6 91 5.49
Coulombe 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.74
Casilla 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.27
Dull 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 5.40
Hatcher 1 1 0 0 1 3 25 4.32
S.Castro, L, 1-2 2 1 1 1 1 3 33 3.43
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy 6 7 3 3 0 8 91 4.18
Givens, H, 20 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 32 2.42
Bleier 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 1.82
Brach, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 2.91
Britton, BS, 1-12 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 20 3.55
M.Castro, W, 3-1 3 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 50 2.74

Gossett pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Bundy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-1, Givens 2-1, Brach 1-0, M.Castro 2-0. WP_Gossett, Coulombe, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_4:20. A_20,072 (45,971).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

