Orioles 8, Athletics 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Powell cf 6 2 3 0 0 1 .303 Semien ss 5 1 3 2 1 1 .257 Joyce rf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .232 K.Davis lf 5 1 1 0 1 2 .233 Healy dh 5 1 1 0 1 1 .266 Olson 1b 5 0 2 1 1 0 .242 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 1 3 .225 Maxwell c 5 0 2 1 0 2 .228 2-Garneau pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Pinder 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244 a-Lowrie ph-2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .270 Totals 48 7 14 7 5 15

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham ss 6 0 3 0 0 1 .296 Machado 3b 6 1 2 1 0 1 .264 Schoop 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .301 Jones cf 5 1 1 0 0 4 .278 Mancini lf 4 2 1 3 1 1 .285 C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .224 Trumbo dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .235 Castillo c 3 1 2 2 1 1 .285 1-Joseph pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Flaherty rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .242 Gentry rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 b-Smith ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Totals 43 8 13 8 4 15

Oakland 000 001 222 000—7 14 0 Baltimore 000 402 010 001—8 13 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Pinder in the 7th. b-singled for Gentry in the 9th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 9th. 2-ran for Maxwell in the 10th.

LOB_Oakland 11, Baltimore 6. 2B_Powell (2), Semien (10), K.Davis (23), Maxwell (7), Beckham (14). HR_Joyce (19), off Givens; Mancini (22), off Gossett; Castillo (14), off Coulombe; C.Davis (20), off Dull; Machado (28), off S.Castro. RBIs_Semien 2 (22), Joyce 3 (54), Olson (17), Maxwell (15), Machado (84), Mancini 3 (65), C.Davis (48), Castillo 2 (40), Flaherty (4). SB_Beckham (6). CS_Powell (1), Machado (3). SF_Joyce.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Powell, Semien, Joyce, Chapman 2, Maxwell); Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Jones). RISP_Oakland 4 for 14; Baltimore 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Lowrie, Schoop, Machado.

DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Maxwell); Baltimore 1 (Castillo, Machado).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gossett 5 8 5 5 2 6 91 5.49 Coulombe 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.74 Casilla 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.27 Dull 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 5.40 Hatcher 1 1 0 0 1 3 25 4.32 S.Castro, L, 1-2 2 1 1 1 1 3 33 3.43 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy 6 7 3 3 0 8 91 4.18 Givens, H, 20 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 32 2.42 Bleier 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 1.82 Brach, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 2.91 Britton, BS, 1-12 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 20 3.55 M.Castro, W, 3-1 3 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 50 2.74

Gossett pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Bundy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-1, Givens 2-1, Brach 1-0, M.Castro 2-0. WP_Gossett, Coulombe, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_4:20. A_20,072 (45,971).

