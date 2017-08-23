Orioles 8, Athletics 7

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Powell cf
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.257
|Joyce rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.232
|K.Davis lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Healy dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.225
|Maxwell c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|2-Garneau pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Pinder 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|a-Lowrie ph-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Totals
|48
|7
|14
|7
|5
|15
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Machado 3b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Jones cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.278
|Mancini lf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.285
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.224
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Castillo c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.285
|1-Joseph pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Flaherty rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Gentry rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|b-Smith ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Totals
|43
|8
|13
|8
|4
|15
|Oakland
|000
|001
|222
|000—7
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|402
|010
|001—8
|13
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Pinder in the 7th. b-singled for Gentry in the 9th.
1-ran for Castillo in the 9th. 2-ran for Maxwell in the 10th.
LOB_Oakland 11, Baltimore 6. 2B_Powell (2), Semien (10), K.Davis (23), Maxwell (7), Beckham (14). HR_Joyce (19), off Givens; Mancini (22), off Gossett; Castillo (14), off Coulombe; C.Davis (20), off Dull; Machado (28), off S.Castro. RBIs_Semien 2 (22), Joyce 3 (54), Olson (17), Maxwell (15), Machado (84), Mancini 3 (65), C.Davis (48), Castillo 2 (40), Flaherty (4). SB_Beckham (6). CS_Powell (1), Machado (3). SF_Joyce.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Powell, Semien, Joyce, Chapman 2, Maxwell); Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Jones). RISP_Oakland 4 for 14; Baltimore 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Lowrie, Schoop, Machado.
DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Maxwell); Baltimore 1 (Castillo, Machado).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gossett
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|6
|91
|5.49
|Coulombe
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.74
|Casilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.27
|Dull
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|5.40
|Hatcher
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|4.32
|S.Castro, L, 1-2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|33
|3.43
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|6
|7
|3
|3
|0
|8
|91
|4.18
|Givens, H, 20
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|32
|2.42
|Bleier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1.82
|Brach, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|2.91
|Britton, BS, 1-12
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|3.55
|M.Castro, W, 3-1
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|50
|2.74
Gossett pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Bundy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-1, Givens 2-1, Brach 1-0, M.Castro 2-0. WP_Gossett, Coulombe, Britton.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_4:20. A_20,072 (45,971).
