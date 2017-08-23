Orioles 8, Athletics 7, 12 innings,

|Oakland
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Powell cf
|6
|2
|3
|0
|Beckham ss
|6
|0
|3
|0
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|M.Mchdo 3b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Joyce rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|K.Davis lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|A.Jones cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Healy dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini lf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|M.Olson 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|W.Cstll c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Garneau pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Jseph pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Lowrie ph-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gentry rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Smith ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|48
|7
|14
|7
|Totals
|43
|8
|13
|8
|Oakland
|000
|001
|222
|000—7
|Baltimore
|000
|402
|010
|001—8
DP_Oakland 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Baltimore 6. 2B_Powell (2), Semien (10), K.Davis (23), Maxwell (7), Beckham (14). HR_Joyce (19), M.Machado (28), Mancini (22), C.Davis (20), W.Castillo (14). SB_Beckham (6). CS_Powell (1), M.Machado (3). SF_Joyce (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Gossett
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Coulombe
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Casilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dull
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hatcher
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Castro L,1-2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Baltimore
|Bundy
|6
|7
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Givens H,20
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Bleier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brach H,7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Britton BS,1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Castro W,3-1
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
Gossett pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Bundy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_Gossett, Coulombe, Britton.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_4:20. A_20,072 (45,971).
