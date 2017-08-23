Orioles 8, Athletics 7, 12 innings,

Oakland Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Powell cf 6 2 3 0 Beckham ss 6 0 3 0 Semien ss 5 1 3 2 M.Mchdo 3b 6 1 2 1 Joyce rf 5 1 1 3 Schoop 2b 5 1 1 0 K.Davis lf 5 1 1 0 A.Jones cf 5 1 1 0 Healy dh 5 1 1 0 Mancini lf 4 2 1 3 M.Olson 1b 5 0 2 1 C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 4 1 0 0 Maxwell c 5 0 2 1 W.Cstll c 3 1 2 2 Garneau pr-c 1 0 0 0 C.Jseph pr-c 1 0 0 0 Pinder 2b 2 0 0 0 Flherty rf 3 0 1 1 Lowrie ph-2b 4 1 1 0 Gentry rf 0 0 0 0 S.Smith ph-rf 2 0 1 0 Totals 48 7 14 7 Totals 43 8 13 8

Oakland 000 001 222 000—7 Baltimore 000 402 010 001—8

DP_Oakland 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Baltimore 6. 2B_Powell (2), Semien (10), K.Davis (23), Maxwell (7), Beckham (14). HR_Joyce (19), M.Machado (28), Mancini (22), C.Davis (20), W.Castillo (14). SB_Beckham (6). CS_Powell (1), M.Machado (3). SF_Joyce (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Gossett 5 8 5 5 2 6 Coulombe 1 1 1 1 0 1 Casilla 1 1 0 0 0 0 Dull 1 1 1 1 0 2 Hatcher 1 1 0 0 1 3 Castro L,1-2 2 1 1 1 1 3 Baltimore Bundy 6 7 3 3 0 8 Givens H,20 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 Bleier 0 0 0 0 1 0 Brach H,7 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Britton BS,1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 Castro W,3-1 3 2-3 2 0 0 1 3

Gossett pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Bundy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Gossett, Coulombe, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_4:20. A_20,072 (45,971).

