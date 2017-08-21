Orioles 7, Athletics 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. R.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Olson rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .271 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Healy 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .264 Pinder rf-ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .247 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .225 Garneau c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .193 a-Maxwell ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Powell cf 1 1 1 1 2 0 .273 Totals 30 3 7 3 5 8

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Machado 3b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .263 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .302 Jones cf 4 3 4 2 0 0 .281 Mancini lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .283 C.Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .225 Trumbo dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .239 Castillo c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .281 S.Smith rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .267 Gentry rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Totals 33 7 10 7 3 7

Oakland 010 001 010—3 7 1 Baltimore 010 140 01x—7 10 1

a-grounded out for Garneau in the 7th.

E_Chapman (7), Schoop (12). LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Chapman (15). HR_Lowrie (11), off Miley; Powell (1), off Brach; Jones (23), off C.Smith; Schoop (27), off C.Smith; Jones (24), off Dull; Castillo (13), off Brady. RBIs_Lowrie (43), Chapman (25), Powell (3), Schoop 3 (91), Jones 2 (63), Trumbo (55), Castillo (38). SF_Trumbo.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Garneau, Maxwell); Baltimore 3 (Schoop, Trumbo, Castillo). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_R.Davis 2, Maxwell, Castillo.

DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Healy); Baltimore 3 (Schoop, Beckham, C.Davis), (Schoop, C.Davis), (Beckham, C.Davis).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA C.Smith, L, 0-3 4 1-3 6 5 4 2 3 88 5.56 Dull 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 20 5.26 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.19 Casilla 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.37 Brady 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 4.56 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 7-10 6 5 2 2 4 6 100 5.11 O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.02 Brach 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.92 Asher 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.46 Britton, S, 11-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.88

Miley pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_O’Day 1-0, Britton 2-0. HBP_Casilla (Mancini). WP_C.Smith.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:12. A_16,020 (45,971).

