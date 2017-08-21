Orioles 7, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|R.Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Olson rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Pinder rf-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.247
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.225
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|a-Maxwell ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Powell cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.273
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|5
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.302
|Jones cf
|4
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Mancini lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Castillo c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|S.Smith rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Gentry rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|3
|7
|Oakland
|010
|001
|010—3
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|140
|01x—7
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Garneau in the 7th.
E_Chapman (7), Schoop (12). LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Chapman (15). HR_Lowrie (11), off Miley; Powell (1), off Brach; Jones (23), off C.Smith; Schoop (27), off C.Smith; Jones (24), off Dull; Castillo (13), off Brady. RBIs_Lowrie (43), Chapman (25), Powell (3), Schoop 3 (91), Jones 2 (63), Trumbo (55), Castillo (38). SF_Trumbo.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Garneau, Maxwell); Baltimore 3 (Schoop, Trumbo, Castillo). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Baltimore 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_R.Davis 2, Maxwell, Castillo.
DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Healy); Baltimore 3 (Schoop, Beckham, C.Davis), (Schoop, C.Davis), (Beckham, C.Davis).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Smith, L, 0-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|4
|2
|3
|88
|5.56
|Dull
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|5.26
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.19
|Casilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.37
|Brady
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.56
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 7-10
|6
|5
|2
|2
|4
|6
|100
|5.11
|O’Day
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.02
|Brach
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.92
|Asher
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.46
|Britton, S, 11-11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.88
Miley pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_O’Day 1-0, Britton 2-0. HBP_Casilla (Mancini). WP_C.Smith.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:12. A_16,020 (45,971).
