501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles 7, Athletics 3

Orioles 7, Athletics 3

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 10:28 pm 08/21/2017 10:28pm
Share
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
R.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Semien ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Olson rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .271
K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Healy 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .264
Pinder rf-ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .247
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .225
Garneau c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .193
a-Maxwell ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Powell cf 1 1 1 1 2 0 .273
Totals 30 3 7 3 5 8
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Machado 3b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .263
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .302
Jones cf 4 3 4 2 0 0 .281
Mancini lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .283
C.Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .225
Trumbo dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .239
Castillo c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .281
S.Smith rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .267
Gentry rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Totals 33 7 10 7 3 7
Oakland 010 001 010—3 7 1
Baltimore 010 140 01x—7 10 1

a-grounded out for Garneau in the 7th.

E_Chapman (7), Schoop (12). LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Chapman (15). HR_Lowrie (11), off Miley; Powell (1), off Brach; Jones (23), off C.Smith; Schoop (27), off C.Smith; Jones (24), off Dull; Castillo (13), off Brady. RBIs_Lowrie (43), Chapman (25), Powell (3), Schoop 3 (91), Jones 2 (63), Trumbo (55), Castillo (38). SF_Trumbo.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Garneau, Maxwell); Baltimore 3 (Schoop, Trumbo, Castillo). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_R.Davis 2, Maxwell, Castillo.

DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Healy); Baltimore 3 (Schoop, Beckham, C.Davis), (Schoop, C.Davis), (Beckham, C.Davis).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
C.Smith, L, 0-3 4 1-3 6 5 4 2 3 88 5.56
Dull 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 20 5.26
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.19
Casilla 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.37
Brady 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 4.56
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 7-10 6 5 2 2 4 6 100 5.11
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.02
Brach 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.92
Asher 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.46
Britton, S, 11-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.88

Miley pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_O’Day 1-0, Britton 2-0. HBP_Casilla (Mancini). WP_C.Smith.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:12. A_16,020 (45,971).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people will watch the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?