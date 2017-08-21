Orioles 7, Athletics 3

501.5
By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 10:28 pm 08/21/2017 10:28pm
Oakland Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ra.Dvis lf 4 0 0 0 Beckham ss 5 0 1 0
Semien ss 3 0 0 0 M.Mchdo 3b 5 1 0 0
M.Olson rf 1 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 3
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 A.Jones cf 4 3 4 2
K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Mancini lf 2 0 1 0
Healy 1b 4 1 1 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 1 0
Pinder rf-ss 2 0 1 0 Trumbo dh 3 0 1 1
M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 1 1 W.Cstll c 4 1 1 1
Garneau c 2 0 1 0 S.Smith rf 2 1 0 0
Maxwell ph-c 2 0 0 0 Gentry rf 1 0 0 0
Powell cf 1 1 1 1
Totals 30 3 7 3 Totals 33 7 10 7
Oakland 010 001 010—3
Baltimore 010 140 01x—7

E_Schoop (12), M.Chapman (7). DP_Oakland 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_M.Chapman (15). HR_Lowrie (11), Powell (1), Schoop (27), A.Jones 2 (24), W.Castillo (13). SF_Trumbo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Smith L,0-3 4 1-3 6 5 4 2 3
Dull 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1
Casilla 1 1 0 0 0 2
Brady 1 1 1 1 0 1
Baltimore
Miley W,7-10 6 5 2 2 4 6
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brach 1 2 1 1 0 1
Asher 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Britton S,11-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Miley pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Casilla (Mancini). WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:12. A_16,020 (45,971).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

