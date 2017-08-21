Orioles 7, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ra.Dvis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|M.Olson rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Jones cf
|4
|3
|4
|2
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder rf-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|W.Cstll c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Smith rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Maxwell ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gentry rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Powell cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|Oakland
|010
|001
|010—3
|Baltimore
|010
|140
|01x—7
E_Schoop (12), M.Chapman (7). DP_Oakland 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_M.Chapman (15). HR_Lowrie (11), Powell (1), Schoop (27), A.Jones 2 (24), W.Castillo (13). SF_Trumbo (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Smith L,0-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|4
|2
|3
|Dull
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Casilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brady
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Miley W,7-10
|6
|5
|2
|2
|4
|6
|O’Day
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brach
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Asher
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Britton S,11-11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Miley pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Casilla (Mancini). WP_Smith.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:12. A_16,020 (45,971).
