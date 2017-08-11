Orioles 7, Athletics 2

501.5
By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 1:26 am 08/11/2017 01:26am
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .286
Machado 3b 5 0 0 1 0 1 .251
Schoop 2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .298
Jones cf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .270
Mancini 1b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .296
Trumbo dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .237
S.Smith lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269
a-Gentry ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .205
Castillo c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .289
Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 38 7 10 7 1 6
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
R.Davis cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .236
b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Semien ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .236
Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .273
K.Davis dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .241
Healy 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253
Pinder rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .203
Canha lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .210
Garneau c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Totals 33 2 7 2 5 10
Baltimore 100 202 200—7 10 2
Oakland 100 000 010—2 7 1

a-singled for S.Smith in the 8th. b-struck out for R.Davis in the 9th.

E_Beckham (13), Mancini (5), Semien (6). LOB_Baltimore 5, Oakland 10. 2B_Beckham (9), Jones (17), Mancini (19), Castillo (9), Lowrie 2 (35), Garneau (8). 3B_Beckham (5). HR_Jones (21), off C.Smith; Mancini (19), off C.Smith; Mancini (20), off C.Smith; Trumbo (18), off C.Smith. RBIs_Machado (66), Jones 3 (57), Mancini 2 (60), Trumbo (51), Lowrie 2 (39). SB_R.Davis (24). SF_Lowrie.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Schoop, Mancini, Rickard 2); Oakland 5 (Lowrie 3, Olson 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 9; Oakland 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Pinder.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Schoop, Mancini).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 6-9 7 3 1 0 3 7 111 5.19
O’Day 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 4.54
Bleier 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 12 1.47
Brach 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.61
Britton, S, 10-10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.82
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
C.Smith, L, 0-2 6 7 5 5 1 3 96 5.29
Hendriks 1 2 2 0 0 1 20 5.55
Coulombe 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.03
Dull 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.71

Inherited runners-scored_Brach 2-0, Britton 3-0.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:09. A_11,386 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

