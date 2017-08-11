Orioles 7, Athletics 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.270
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.296
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|S.Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Gentry ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|7
|1
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|R.Davis cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|K.Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|Healy 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Chapman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Garneau c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|5
|10
|Baltimore
|100
|202
|200—7
|10
|2
|Oakland
|100
|000
|010—2
|7
|1
a-singled for S.Smith in the 8th. b-struck out for R.Davis in the 9th.
E_Beckham (13), Mancini (5), Semien (6). LOB_Baltimore 5, Oakland 10. 2B_Beckham (9), Jones (17), Mancini (19), Castillo (9), Lowrie 2 (35), Garneau (8). 3B_Beckham (5). HR_Jones (21), off C.Smith; Mancini (19), off C.Smith; Mancini (20), off C.Smith; Trumbo (18), off C.Smith. RBIs_Machado (66), Jones 3 (57), Mancini 2 (60), Trumbo (51), Lowrie 2 (39). SB_R.Davis (24). SF_Lowrie.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Schoop, Mancini, Rickard 2); Oakland 5 (Lowrie 3, Olson 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 9; Oakland 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Pinder.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Schoop, Mancini).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 6-9
|7
|3
|1
|0
|3
|7
|111
|5.19
|O’Day
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.54
|Bleier
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.47
|Brach
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.61
|Britton, S, 10-10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.82
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Smith, L, 0-2
|6
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|96
|5.29
|Hendriks
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.55
|Coulombe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.03
|Dull
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.71
Inherited runners-scored_Brach 2-0, Britton 3-0.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:09. A_11,386 (37,090).
