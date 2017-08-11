Orioles 7, Athletics 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .286 Machado 3b 5 0 0 1 0 1 .251 Schoop 2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .298 Jones cf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .270 Mancini 1b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .296 Trumbo dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .237 S.Smith lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269 a-Gentry ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Castillo c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .289 Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 38 7 10 7 1 6

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. R.Davis cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .236 b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Semien ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .236 Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .273 K.Davis dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .241 Healy 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253 Pinder rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .203 Canha lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .210 Garneau c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Totals 33 2 7 2 5 10

Baltimore 100 202 200—7 10 2 Oakland 100 000 010—2 7 1

a-singled for S.Smith in the 8th. b-struck out for R.Davis in the 9th.

E_Beckham (13), Mancini (5), Semien (6). LOB_Baltimore 5, Oakland 10. 2B_Beckham (9), Jones (17), Mancini (19), Castillo (9), Lowrie 2 (35), Garneau (8). 3B_Beckham (5). HR_Jones (21), off C.Smith; Mancini (19), off C.Smith; Mancini (20), off C.Smith; Trumbo (18), off C.Smith. RBIs_Machado (66), Jones 3 (57), Mancini 2 (60), Trumbo (51), Lowrie 2 (39). SB_R.Davis (24). SF_Lowrie.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Schoop, Mancini, Rickard 2); Oakland 5 (Lowrie 3, Olson 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 9; Oakland 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Pinder.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Schoop, Mancini).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 6-9 7 3 1 0 3 7 111 5.19 O’Day 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 4.54 Bleier 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 12 1.47 Brach 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.61 Britton, S, 10-10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.82 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA C.Smith, L, 0-2 6 7 5 5 1 3 96 5.29 Hendriks 1 2 2 0 0 1 20 5.55 Coulombe 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.03 Dull 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.71

Inherited runners-scored_Brach 2-0, Britton 3-0.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:09. A_11,386 (37,090).

