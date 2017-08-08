Orioles 6, Angels 2

501.5
By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 1:00 am 08/08/2017 01:00am
Baltimore Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Jones cf 3 1 1 1 Maybin lf 4 0 1 0
M.Mchdo 3b 4 1 1 4 Trout cf 4 2 2 1
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 1
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 2 0
Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 Vlbuena 3b 4 0 0 0
S.Smith lf 2 2 1 0 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0
Gentry lf 1 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0
W.Cstll c 4 1 2 0 Cowart 2b 2 0 0 0
Rickard rf 4 0 1 1
Totals 33 6 9 6 Totals 30 2 5 2
Baltimore 000 020 400—6
Los Angeles 000 101 000—2

E_J..Ramirez (2). DP_Baltimore 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Baltimore 4, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Trout (17). HR_M.Machado (21), Trout (23). SB_Rickard (7), Cowart (2). SF_A.Jones (3), Calhoun (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bundy W,11-8 7 5 2 2 0 10
Givens 1 0 0 0 1 0
Brach 1 0 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles
Ramirez L,10-10 7 8 6 6 2 2
Alvarez 2 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Ramirez (Jones).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:42. A_34,142 (43,250).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

