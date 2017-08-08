Orioles 6, Angels 2

Baltimore Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Jones cf 3 1 1 1 Maybin lf 4 0 1 0 M.Mchdo 3b 4 1 1 4 Trout cf 4 2 2 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 1 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 2 0 Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 Vlbuena 3b 4 0 0 0 S.Smith lf 2 2 1 0 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 Gentry lf 1 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 4 1 2 0 Cowart 2b 2 0 0 0 Rickard rf 4 0 1 1 Totals 33 6 9 6 Totals 30 2 5 2

Baltimore 000 020 400—6 Los Angeles 000 101 000—2

E_J..Ramirez (2). DP_Baltimore 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Baltimore 4, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Trout (17). HR_M.Machado (21), Trout (23). SB_Rickard (7), Cowart (2). SF_A.Jones (3), Calhoun (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Bundy W,11-8 7 5 2 2 0 10 Givens 1 0 0 0 1 0 Brach 1 0 0 0 1 0 Los Angeles Ramirez L,10-10 7 8 6 6 2 2 Alvarez 2 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Ramirez (Jones).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:42. A_34,142 (43,250).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.