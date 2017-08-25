Orioles 16, Red Sox 3

501.5
By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 11:02 pm 08/25/2017 11:02pm
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Beckham ss 6 2 1 2 E.Nunez 2b 1 0 0 0
M.Mchdo 3b 5 2 3 1 Holt 2b 4 0 0 0
Sntnder ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 5 3 4 1 Betts rf 4 0 1 0
C.Jseph ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Mreland 1b-p 3 1 0 0
A.Jones cf 5 1 2 1 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 2
Gentry cf 1 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0
Mancini lf 5 1 3 4 Young dh-ph 4 0 2 0
C.Davis 1b 5 2 2 2 H.Rmirz 1b 0 0 0 0
Trumbo dh 5 2 2 1 Ra.Dvis cf 3 0 1 0
W.Cstll c 5 1 2 0 Leon c 3 0 0 1
S.Smith rf 4 2 1 2
Flherty 3b-2b 0 0 0 0
Totals 48 16 20 14 Totals 34 3 6 3
Baltimore 231 070 300—16
Boston 020 010 000— 3

E_Porcello (3), Benintendi (4), Bogaerts (15), Devers (6), Leon (6), Bleier (1), Beckham (17), Schoop (13). LOB_Baltimore 9, Boston 7. 2B_Beckham (15), Young (11). 3B_Mancini (3). HR_C.Davis (21), Trumbo (20), Bogaerts (8). SB_M.Machado (7). SF_Mancini (3), C.Davis (4), Leon (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Hellickson W,8-7 7 4 3 2 0 2
Bleier 1 1 0 0 1 0
Wright 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Porcello L,8-15 4 2-3 9 11 4 1 4
Kelly 1 1-3 5 2 2 1 3
Boyer 1 4 3 3 0 0
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Wright (Davis). WP_Porcello, Hellickson.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:37. A_37,191 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

