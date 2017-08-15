Orioles 11, Mariners 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham ss 5 2 3 1 0 1 .296 Machado 3b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .260 Schoop 2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .303 Tejada 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Jones cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .275 a-Gentry ph-cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .215 Mancini lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .294 Trumbo dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .240 Davis 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .220 Smith rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .273 Rickard rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Joseph c 5 1 0 1 0 1 .281 Totals 43 11 16 11 2 10

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .315 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .288 Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Valencia rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Heredia lf-cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .282 Gamel rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .295 Zunino c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .217 Dyson cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .257 Espinosa 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .162 Totals 34 3 8 3 2 9

Baltimore 160 030 100—11 16 2 Seattle 100 010 001— 3 8 0

a-walked for Jones in the 8th.

E_Beckham (15), Machado (12). LOB_Baltimore 7, Seattle 6. 2B_Jones (19), Trumbo (20), Davis (10), Segura (22), Alonso (18). HR_Beckham (16), off Gallardo; Machado (23), off Gallardo; Smith (12), off Lawrence; Mancini (21), off Lawrence; Zunino (18), off Gausman; Cruz (29), off Castro. RBIs_Beckham (46), Machado 4 (73), Mancini (62), Davis 2 (46), Smith 2 (28), Joseph (25), Alonso (50), Cruz (95), Zunino (46).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Trumbo 3); Seattle 4 (Segura, Heredia 2, Espinosa). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 11; Seattle 2 for 9.

FIDP_Segura. GIDP_Machado.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Jones, Beckham); Seattle 1 (Seager, Cano, Alonso).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 9-8 7 6 2 2 1 6 112 5.08 Castro 2 2 1 1 1 3 31 3.35 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallardo, L, 5-8 4 9 8 8 1 4 99 5.84 Lawrence 4 7 3 3 1 5 74 6.60 Vieira 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Gallardo pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:06. A_17,973 (47,476).

