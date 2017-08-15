Orioles 11, Mariners 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.260
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Tejada 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|a-Gentry ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Mancini lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Trumbo dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Davis 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.220
|Smith rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Rickard rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Joseph c
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Totals
|43
|11
|16
|11
|2
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Valencia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Heredia lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Gamel rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Dyson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Espinosa 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|9
|Baltimore
|160
|030
|100—11
|16
|2
|Seattle
|100
|010
|001—
|3
|8
|0
a-walked for Jones in the 8th.
E_Beckham (15), Machado (12). LOB_Baltimore 7, Seattle 6. 2B_Jones (19), Trumbo (20), Davis (10), Segura (22), Alonso (18). HR_Beckham (16), off Gallardo; Machado (23), off Gallardo; Smith (12), off Lawrence; Mancini (21), off Lawrence; Zunino (18), off Gausman; Cruz (29), off Castro. RBIs_Beckham (46), Machado 4 (73), Mancini (62), Davis 2 (46), Smith 2 (28), Joseph (25), Alonso (50), Cruz (95), Zunino (46).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Trumbo 3); Seattle 4 (Segura, Heredia 2, Espinosa). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 11; Seattle 2 for 9.
FIDP_Segura. GIDP_Machado.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Jones, Beckham); Seattle 1 (Seager, Cano, Alonso).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 9-8
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|112
|5.08
|Castro
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|31
|3.35
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallardo, L, 5-8
|4
|9
|8
|8
|1
|4
|99
|5.84
|Lawrence
|4
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|74
|6.60
|Vieira
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Gallardo pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_3:06. A_17,973 (47,476).
