Orioles 11, Mariners 3

|Baltimore
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Beckham ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tejada 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gentry ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Heredia lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Trumbo dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Gamel rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|S.Smith rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|J.Dyson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espnosa 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Jseph c
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Totals
|43
|11
|16
|11
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Baltimore
|160
|030
|100—11
|Seattle
|100
|010
|001—
|3
E_Beckham (15), M.Machado (12). DP_Baltimore 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Seattle 6. 2B_A.Jones (19), Trumbo (20), C.Davis (10), Segura (22), Alonso (18). HR_Beckham (16), M.Machado (23), Mancini (21), S.Smith (12), Cruz (29), Zunino (18).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Gausman W,9-8
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Castro
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Seattle
|Gallardo L,5-8
|4
|9
|8
|8
|1
|4
|Lawrence
|4
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Vieira
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Gallardo pitched to 1 batter in the 5th
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:06. A_17,973 (47,476).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.