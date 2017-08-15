501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles 11, Mariners 3

Orioles 11, Mariners 3

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 1:26 am 08/15/2017 01:26am
Share
Baltimore Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Beckham ss 5 2 3 1 Segura ss 4 1 1 0
M.Mchdo 3b 5 1 2 4 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1
Schoop 2b 5 0 2 0 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0
Tejada 2b 0 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1
A.Jones cf 4 1 2 0 K.Sager 3b 2 0 0 0
Gentry ph-cf 0 0 0 0 Vlencia rf 2 0 0 0
Mancini lf 4 1 1 1 Heredia lf-cf 4 0 2 0
Trumbo dh 5 1 1 0 Gamel rf-lf 3 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 5 2 3 2 Zunino c 4 1 2 1
S.Smith rf 4 2 2 2 J.Dyson cf 1 0 0 0
Rickard rf 1 0 0 0 Espnosa 3b 2 0 0 0
C.Jseph c 5 1 0 1
Totals 43 11 16 11 Totals 34 3 8 3
Baltimore 160 030 100—11
Seattle 100 010 001— 3

E_Beckham (15), M.Machado (12). DP_Baltimore 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Seattle 6. 2B_A.Jones (19), Trumbo (20), C.Davis (10), Segura (22), Alonso (18). HR_Beckham (16), M.Machado (23), Mancini (21), S.Smith (12), Cruz (29), Zunino (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Gausman W,9-8 7 6 2 2 1 6
Castro 2 2 1 1 1 3
Seattle
Gallardo L,5-8 4 9 8 8 1 4
Lawrence 4 7 3 3 1 5
Vieira 1 0 0 0 0 1

Gallardo pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:06. A_17,973 (47,476).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?