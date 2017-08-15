Orioles 11, Mariners 3

Baltimore Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Beckham ss 5 2 3 1 Segura ss 4 1 1 0 M.Mchdo 3b 5 1 2 4 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 Schoop 2b 5 0 2 0 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 Tejada 2b 0 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 A.Jones cf 4 1 2 0 K.Sager 3b 2 0 0 0 Gentry ph-cf 0 0 0 0 Vlencia rf 2 0 0 0 Mancini lf 4 1 1 1 Heredia lf-cf 4 0 2 0 Trumbo dh 5 1 1 0 Gamel rf-lf 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 5 2 3 2 Zunino c 4 1 2 1 S.Smith rf 4 2 2 2 J.Dyson cf 1 0 0 0 Rickard rf 1 0 0 0 Espnosa 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Jseph c 5 1 0 1 Totals 43 11 16 11 Totals 34 3 8 3

Baltimore 160 030 100—11 Seattle 100 010 001— 3

E_Beckham (15), M.Machado (12). DP_Baltimore 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Seattle 6. 2B_A.Jones (19), Trumbo (20), C.Davis (10), Segura (22), Alonso (18). HR_Beckham (16), M.Machado (23), Mancini (21), S.Smith (12), Cruz (29), Zunino (18).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Gausman W,9-8 7 6 2 2 1 6 Castro 2 2 1 1 1 3 Seattle Gallardo L,5-8 4 9 8 8 1 4 Lawrence 4 7 3 3 1 5 Vieira 1 0 0 0 0 1

Gallardo pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:06. A_17,973 (47,476).

