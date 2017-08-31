501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Morales' 3 HRs, 7…

Morales’ 3 HRs, 7 RBIs carry Blue Jays past Orioles 11-8

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 10:42 pm 08/31/2017 10:42pm
Share
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles’ seven-game winning streak ended under a barrage of home runs by Kendrys Morales, who went deep three times and had a career-high seven RBIs to provide the Toronto Blue Jays with an 11-8 victory Thursday night.

Looking to sustain its charge into the thick of the AL playoff picture, Baltimore bolted to a 5-2 lead in the third inning before the last-place Blue Jays stormed back behind Morales, who had four hits and scored four runs.

Morales hit a two-run homer in the third, an RBI single in a five-run fifth, added a three-run drive in the sixth and concluded his big night with a solo shot in the eighth.

It was his second career three-homer game. The first was Sept. 20, 2015, at Detroit.

Adam Jones and Chris Davis homered for the Orioles, who fell 2 ½ games back in the race for the final AL wild card.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Canada News Latest News Local News Maryland News MLB News National News Sports Washington, DC Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?