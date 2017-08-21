501.5
Jones homers twice, Orioles beat Athletics 7-3

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 10:35 pm 08/21/2017 10:35pm
Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Schoop hits a three-run home run in front of Oakland Athletics catcher Dustin Garneau and home plate umpire Sean Barber in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Jones hit a pair of home runs, Jonathan Schoop added a three-run shot and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Monday night.

Wade Miley held the A’s to two runs on five hits and four walks over six-plus innings to pick up his first win at Camden Yards since June 17. Miley is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA against Oakland this season.

Jones tied a career high with four hits and is one home run shy of reaching 25 for the seventh consecutive season. Zach Britton got the final out with two runners on for his 11th save this season and his 60th in a row.

Baltimore beat Chris Smith (0-3) for the second time in 12 days. Smith allowed five runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings — his shortest start of the season. He was pulled after allowing Schoop’s three-run homer, which made it 5-1. Ryan Dull entered and was greeted with another homer by Jones.

