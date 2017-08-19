Friday’s Sports In Brief

BASEBALL

BOSTON (AP) — Nineteen batters. Six pitchers. One hour, 5 minutes. Eight runs. Two lead changes.

And when the seventh inning was over, the Boston Red Sox were back in front and on their way to a 9-6 victory over New York and a five-game lead over the rival Yankees in the AL East.

Addison Reed and fellow Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly retired presumptive AL rookie of the year Aaron Judge with the bases loaded in back-to-back innings, and pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland delivered a two-run single to rally Boston to its 13th victory in 15 games.

The Yankees snapped a four-game winning streak, blowing a 6-3 lead after rallying from a 3-0 deficit.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired outfielder Curtis Granderson and cash from the New York Mets for a player to be named later or cash.

The teams announced the deal after their games. The 36-year-old Granderson is hitting .228 with 19 home runs and 52 RBIs this year.

Los Angeles is running away with the NL West. The Dodgers are 86-34 after beating Detroit. Granderson gives Los Angeles another option for the outfield along with Cody Bellinger, Yasiel Puig, Chris Taylor and Joc Pederson.

This is Granderson’s fourth team as he started with Tigers then went to Yankees. He signed a $60 million, four-year contract with the Mets before the 2014 season. He hit 95 home runs — including a grand slam in his final at-bat — for the Mets in 573 games and was part of the team that won the National League pennant in 2015.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Manny Machado capped a three-homer night with a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 in a game that featured 10 home runs.

Machado hit his seventh career slam off Keynan Middleton (4-1), who entered with two on and one out in the ninth. After Tim Beckham singled to load the bases, Machado hit a drive far over the center-field wall to give the Orioles their first lead.

Machado also hit a two-run homer in the third and a solo shot in the fifth to finish with seven RBIs.

NFL

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson looked just fine throwing for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and the Seattle Seahawks suffered a significant injury to left tackle George Fant in their 20-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Wilson picked apart a Vikings secondary that played without starting cornerback Trey Waynes and safety Andrew Sedenjo, completing 13 of 18 passes. He hit Kasen Williams on a 1-yard touchdown pass and found Mike Davis on a 22-yard catch-and-run TD late in the first half.

But the Seahawks have lost Fant likely for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, throwing the offensive line into flux with two weeks remaining in the preseason.

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Bennett was alone in sitting. He wasn’t alone in support from his teammates.

Bennett sat on the Seahawks’ bench before their preseason game against Minnesota, the second straight week he remained seated while the “Star-Spangled Banner” was played.

Bennett was the only Seattle player on the bench, but he was joined by two teammates standing with him. Center Justin Britt stood alongside with his hand on Bennett’s shoulder. Defensive back Jeremy Lane also stood next to Bennett. Lane sat for the national anthem during one preseason game last year.

AUTO RACING

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Busch continued his domination at Bristol Motor Speedway with a victory in the Xfinity Series race.

The win was the 19th national series victory at Bristol for Busch, who also won the Truck Series race Wednesday night. And just like that win, Busch had to overcome a speeding penalty on pit road to get to victory lane.

Busch won the first stage of the race and was then popped for speeding. He drove from 29th in line to the lead in 58 laps after the penalty, and won the second stage. Busch then drove away to an easy 91st career win in the Xfinity Series, and he’s said he will stop racing in the series once he hits 100 victories.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The favored Americans found themselves trailing Europe after a sluggish start to the Solheim Cup.

The U.S. then settled down and pulled away with a record-setting fourball performance.

The United States swept the afternoon fourball matches to take a 5 1/2-2 1/2 lead at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

Lizette Salas and U.S. newcomer Danielle Kang each won two matches, teaming to beat Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson 1 up for the Americans’ lone full point in the morning foursomes, then leading the U.S. to its first ever fourball sweep in the afternoon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Armour shot a career-best 9-under 61 for a share of the lead with Webb Simpson after two rounds at the Wyndham Championship.

Armour and Simpson were at 13-under 127 halfway through the PGA Tour’s final event of the regular season. Simpson shot a 64.

Henrik Stenson was a stroke behind them after a 66. Ollie Schniederjans and Vaughn Taylor and were 11. Schniederjans shot 63, Taylor had a 66.

First-round leader Matt Every followed his 61 with a 72 to slip six strokes off the lead.

TENNIS

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Defending champion Karolina Pliskova pulled off a doubleheader sweep at the Western & Southern Open, reaching the semifinals by winning a pair of matches with little rest in-between. Rafael Nadal got only halfway there.

Pliskova completed a match that was suspended overnight because of rain, beating qualifier Camila Giorgi in three sets. After a quick turnaround, she needed only 1 hour, 7 minutes to beat a rested Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 6-4 for a sweep into the semis.

Nadal spent 1:37 on court in the afternoon while beating fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a match carried over from the previous night. Five hours later, he was back on court against Nick Kyrgios, who had won a three-set match earlier in the day.

Nadal was sloppy at the outset and on the defensive for much of a 6-2, 7-5 loss that lasted 1:20.

Despite the loss, Nadal will move back to No. 1 in the ATP rankings next week for the first time since

