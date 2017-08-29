Bundy throws 1-hitter, streaking Orioles beat Seattle 4-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dylan Bundy threw a one-hitter for his first career shutout, Manny Machado hit two of Baltimore’s four solo homers, and the Orioles extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-0 victory over Seattle on Tuesday night.

Bundy (13-8) allowed just an infield single to Kyle Seager in the fourth inning and set a career high with 12 strikeouts. The right-hander has a 2.00 ERA in August and has struck out 10 or more in three of his last four starts.

Jonathan Schoop and Welington Castillo also went deep for the Orioles, who moved two games over .500 for the first time since June 10.

Baltimore has outscored its opponents 44-17 during the winning streak. The Orioles also moved 1 ½ games ahead of the Mariners in the AL wild-card race. Minnesota currently holds the second wild-card slot.

Schoop collected his 29th homer of the season and 500th career hit with a solo shot in the first off Erasmo Ramirez (5-5).

Schoop’s blast moved him ahead of Machado for the team lead, but not for long. Machado hit his 29th homer in the sixth and reached 30 homers for the third consecutive season with his drive in the eighth off Casey Lawrence.

Bundy, who threw 116 pitches, struck out Danny Valencia for the fourth time to finish off his first career complete game.

In his fifth start since being acquired from Tampa Bay on July 28, Ramirez allowed two runs and five hits over six innings.

Castillo led off the seventh with a homer off James Pazos.

The start of the game was delayed 32 minutes because of rain.

NICE CATCH, DAD

Machado’s homer to left-center in the sixth was corralled by a fan with a smiling baby strapped to his chest. The man danced, raised the ball above his head and was greeted with high-fives.

ROSTER MOVE

Bundy was reinstated from the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother and LHP Donnie Hart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: OF Jarrod Dyson (groin) could not do any pregame work because of rain. He still could come off the DL over the next few days.

Orioles: J.J. Hardy (wrist) homered Monday in his seventh rehab appearance for Triple-A Norfolk. He is batting .263 with three RBIs. The Tides were rained out Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Ariel Miranda (8-6, 4.62 ERA) will make his team-leading 27th start. The left-handed Cuban pitched one game out of the bullpen for Baltimore last season before being traded for Wade Miley.

Orioles: Ubaldo Jimenez (5-9, 6.57 ERA) has lost his past two starts, allowing 11 runs and 17 hits. Jimenez is 2-4 with a 6.50 ERA in eight career starts against Seattle.

