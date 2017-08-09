501.5
Bridwell haunts former team in Angels’ 3-2 win over Orioles

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 12:57 am 08/09/2017 12:57am
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Parker Bridwell throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Parker Bridwell, a right-hander the Angels picked up simply for cash in mid-April from the Orioles, came back to haunt his former team Tuesday night in a 3-2 victory for Los Angeles over Baltimore.

Bridwell (6-1) went seven strong innings, holding the Orioles to one run and six hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. The Angels are 10-1 this season in games started by Bridwell.

Jeremy Hellickson (7-6) was matching Bridwell until running into trouble in the seventh. He had retired 10 straight in the 1-1 game when the Angels chased him with four consecutive hits.

Luis Valbuena doubled in the go-ahead run and C.J. Cron singled in another.

