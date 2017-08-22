Athletics 6, Orioles 4

|Oakland
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Powell cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|M.Mchdo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Joyce rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|K.Davis lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ra.Dvis lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Healy dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pinder ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|C.Jseph c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|S.Smith rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maxwell c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|40
|6
|13
|6
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|Oakland
|300
|020
|001—6
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|020—4
E_Pinder (5). DP_Oakland 3. LOB_Oakland 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Joyce (25), M.Chapman (16). HR_Lowrie (12), K.Davis (34), Healy 2 (23), M.Machado (27).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Blackburn
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro W,1-1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Hendriks H,13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Coulombe
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hatcher H,4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Treinen S,8-13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Jimenez L,5-9
|5
|9
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Asher
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bleier
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Day
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
P.Blackburn pitched to 1 batter in the 5th
Asher pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:16. A_18,493 (45,971).
