Athletics 6, Orioles 4

Oakland Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Powell cf 5 1 2 0 Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 Lowrie 2b 5 1 1 2 M.Mchdo 3b 3 1 1 2 Joyce rf 5 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 2 K.Davis lf 5 1 1 1 A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Ra.Dvis lf 0 0 0 0 Mancini lf 4 0 2 0 Healy dh 4 2 2 3 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 3 1 0 0 Pinder ss 5 0 1 0 C.Jseph c 3 1 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 2 0 S.Smith rf 3 0 1 0 Maxwell c 4 0 2 0 Totals 40 6 13 6 Totals 32 4 7 4

Oakland 300 020 001—6 Baltimore 000 002 020—4

E_Pinder (5). DP_Oakland 3. LOB_Oakland 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Joyce (25), M.Chapman (16). HR_Lowrie (12), K.Davis (34), Healy 2 (23), M.Machado (27).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Blackburn 4 3 0 0 0 0 Castro W,1-1 2 2 2 2 0 2 Hendriks H,13 1 0 0 0 0 2 Coulombe 0 0 1 1 1 0 Hatcher H,4 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Treinen S,8-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Jimenez L,5-9 5 9 5 5 1 4 Asher 2 3 0 0 1 2 Bleier 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 O’Day 2-3 1 1 1 1 0

P.Blackburn pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

Asher pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:16. A_18,493 (45,971).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.