Athletics 6, Orioles 4

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 10:34 pm 08/22/2017 10:34pm
Oakland Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Powell cf 5 1 2 0 Beckham ss 4 1 1 0
Lowrie 2b 5 1 1 2 M.Mchdo 3b 3 1 1 2
Joyce rf 5 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 2
K.Davis lf 5 1 1 1 A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0
Ra.Dvis lf 0 0 0 0 Mancini lf 4 0 2 0
Healy dh 4 2 2 3 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0
M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 3 1 0 0
Pinder ss 5 0 1 0 C.Jseph c 3 1 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 2 0 S.Smith rf 3 0 1 0
Maxwell c 4 0 2 0
Totals 40 6 13 6 Totals 32 4 7 4
Oakland 300 020 001—6
Baltimore 000 002 020—4

E_Pinder (5). DP_Oakland 3. LOB_Oakland 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Joyce (25), M.Chapman (16). HR_Lowrie (12), K.Davis (34), Healy 2 (23), M.Machado (27).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Blackburn 4 3 0 0 0 0
Castro W,1-1 2 2 2 2 0 2
Hendriks H,13 1 0 0 0 0 2
Coulombe 0 0 1 1 1 0
Hatcher H,4 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Treinen S,8-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Jimenez L,5-9 5 9 5 5 1 4
Asher 2 3 0 0 1 2
Bleier 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
O’Day 2-3 1 1 1 1 0

P.Blackburn pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

Asher pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:16. A_18,493 (45,971).

