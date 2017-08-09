Angels 5, Orioles 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .302 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Beckham ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .284 Castillo c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .288 Rickard rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 1-Gentry pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Totals 30 1 4 1 0 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Revere cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Trout dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .347 Simmons ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .304 Calhoun rf 4 2 3 0 0 1 .244 Cron 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .251 Valbuena 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .186 a-Maybin ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .235 2-Pennington pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Puello lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Cowart 2b-3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .357 Graterol c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Totals 31 5 10 5 4 8

Baltimore 001 000 000—1 4 0 Los Angeles 001 102 01x—5 10 0

a-walked for Valbuena in the 8th.

1-ran for Rickard in the 6th. 2-ran for Maybin in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cron (7). HR_Castillo (12), off Scribner; Cron (7), off Gausman. RBIs_Castillo (36), Simmons (50), Cron 2 (29), Puello (1), Cowart (5). SB_Puello 2 (2). CS_Trout (2). SF_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Calhoun, Puello, Graterol 3). RISP_; Los Angeles 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Cron. LIDP_Simmons.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Gausman, Davis), (Castillo, Schoop).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 8-8 5 1-3 8 4 4 2 6 106 5.21 Castro 2 2 1 1 0 0 35 2.83 Britton 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 17 2.86 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scribner, W, 2-0 5 2 1 1 0 4 67 3.46 Petit, H, 7 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 2.43 Middleton, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.14 Parker 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.52

Scribner pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Britton 2-1, Petit 1-0. HBP_Scribner (Rickard). WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:06. A_36,202 (43,250).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.