501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Angels 5, Orioles 1

Angels 5, Orioles 1

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 6:56 pm 08/09/2017 06:56pm
Share
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .302
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .291
Beckham ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .284
Castillo c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .288
Rickard rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
1-Gentry pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Totals 30 1 4 1 0 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Revere cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Trout dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .347
Simmons ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .304
Calhoun rf 4 2 3 0 0 1 .244
Cron 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .251
Valbuena 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .186
a-Maybin ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .235
2-Pennington pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Puello lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Cowart 2b-3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .357
Graterol c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Totals 31 5 10 5 4 8
Baltimore 001 000 000—1 4 0
Los Angeles 001 102 01x—5 10 0

a-walked for Valbuena in the 8th.

1-ran for Rickard in the 6th. 2-ran for Maybin in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cron (7). HR_Castillo (12), off Scribner; Cron (7), off Gausman. RBIs_Castillo (36), Simmons (50), Cron 2 (29), Puello (1), Cowart (5). SB_Puello 2 (2). CS_Trout (2). SF_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Calhoun, Puello, Graterol 3). RISP_; Los Angeles 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Cron. LIDP_Simmons.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Gausman, Davis), (Castillo, Schoop).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 8-8 5 1-3 8 4 4 2 6 106 5.21
Castro 2 2 1 1 0 0 35 2.83
Britton 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 17 2.86
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scribner, W, 2-0 5 2 1 1 0 4 67 3.46
Petit, H, 7 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 2.43
Middleton, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.14
Parker 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.52

Scribner pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Britton 2-1, Petit 1-0. HBP_Scribner (Rickard). WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:06. A_36,202 (43,250).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?