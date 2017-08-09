Angels 5, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Castillo c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Rickard rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|1-Gentry pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|0
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Revere cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Trout dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.347
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Cron 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Valbuena 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.186
|a-Maybin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|2-Pennington pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Puello lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Cowart 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.357
|Graterol c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|5
|4
|8
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|102
|01x—5
|10
|0
a-walked for Valbuena in the 8th.
1-ran for Rickard in the 6th. 2-ran for Maybin in the 8th.
LOB_Baltimore 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cron (7). HR_Castillo (12), off Scribner; Cron (7), off Gausman. RBIs_Castillo (36), Simmons (50), Cron 2 (29), Puello (1), Cowart (5). SB_Puello 2 (2). CS_Trout (2). SF_Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Calhoun, Puello, Graterol 3). RISP_; Los Angeles 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Cron. LIDP_Simmons.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Gausman, Davis), (Castillo, Schoop).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 8-8
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|6
|106
|5.21
|Castro
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|35
|2.83
|Britton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|17
|2.86
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scribner, W, 2-0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|67
|3.46
|Petit, H, 7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|2.43
|Middleton, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.14
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.52
Scribner pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Britton 2-1, Petit 1-0. HBP_Scribner (Rickard). WP_Gausman.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:06. A_36,202 (43,250).
