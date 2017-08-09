501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Angels 5, Orioles 1

Angels 5, Orioles 1

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 6:56 pm 08/09/2017 06:56pm
Share
Baltimore Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Revere cf 3 0 0 0
M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 0 0 Trout dh 3 0 2 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 1
C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 2 3 0
Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 2 3 2
Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 Vlbuena 3b 3 0 0 0
Beckham ss 3 0 2 0 Maybin ph 0 0 0 0
W.Cstll c 3 1 1 1 Pnnngtn pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Rickard rf 1 0 0 0 Puello lf 4 0 1 1
Gentry pr-rf 1 0 0 0 Cowart 2b-3b 3 1 1 1
Grterol c 4 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 5 10 5
Baltimore 001 000 000—1
Los Angeles 001 102 01x—5

DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Baltimore 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cron (7). HR_W.Castillo (12), Cron (7). SB_Puello 2 (2). CS_Trout (2). SF_Simmons (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Gausman L,8-8 5 1-3 8 4 4 2 6
Castro 2 2 1 1 0 0
Britton 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Los Angeles
Scribner W,2-0 5 2 1 1 0 4
Petit H,7 2 1 0 0 0 3
Middleton H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Parker 1 0 0 0 0 1

Scribner pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Scribner (Rickard). WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:06. A_36,202 (43,250).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?