Angels 5, Orioles 1

Baltimore Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Revere cf 3 0 0 0 M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 0 0 Trout dh 3 0 2 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 1 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 2 3 0 Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 2 3 2 Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 Vlbuena 3b 3 0 0 0 Beckham ss 3 0 2 0 Maybin ph 0 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 1 1 1 Pnnngtn pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Rickard rf 1 0 0 0 Puello lf 4 0 1 1 Gentry pr-rf 1 0 0 0 Cowart 2b-3b 3 1 1 1 Grterol c 4 0 0 0 Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 5 10 5

Baltimore 001 000 000—1 Los Angeles 001 102 01x—5

DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Baltimore 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cron (7). HR_W.Castillo (12), Cron (7). SB_Puello 2 (2). CS_Trout (2). SF_Simmons (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Gausman L,8-8 5 1-3 8 4 4 2 6 Castro 2 2 1 1 0 0 Britton 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 Los Angeles Scribner W,2-0 5 2 1 1 0 4 Petit H,7 2 1 0 0 0 3 Middleton H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1 Parker 1 0 0 0 0 1

Scribner pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Scribner (Rickard). WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:06. A_36,202 (43,250).

