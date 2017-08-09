Angels 5, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Revere cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trout dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlbuena 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Maybin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pnnngtn pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Puello lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gentry pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cowart 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Grterol c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|5
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000—1
|Los Angeles
|001
|102
|01x—5
DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Baltimore 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cron (7). HR_W.Castillo (12), Cron (7). SB_Puello 2 (2). CS_Trout (2). SF_Simmons (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Gausman L,8-8
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Castro
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Britton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Los Angeles
|Scribner W,2-0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Petit H,7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Middleton H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Scribner pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Scribner (Rickard). WP_Gausman.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:06. A_36,202 (43,250).
