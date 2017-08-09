Angels 3, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Revere ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|S.Smith lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Vlbuena 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C.Jseph c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pnnngtn 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|001—2
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|20x—3
E_Valbuena (2). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_S.Smith (17), Valbuena (8). HR_C.Joseph (7). SB_Simmons (17).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Hellickson L,7-6
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|9
|O’Day
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Bridwell W,6-1
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Bedrosian H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Middleton S,1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
Hellickson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
M.Castro pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_Bridwell.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_2:46. A_35,723 (43,250).
