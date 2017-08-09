Angels 3, Orioles 2

Baltimore Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Maybin lf 4 0 0 0 M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 2 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Revere ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 Simmons ss 3 2 2 0 S.Smith lf 4 0 2 0 Vlbuena 3b 3 0 1 1 C.Jseph c 4 1 2 2 Cron 1b 3 0 2 2 Rickard rf 4 0 1 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Pnnngtn 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 36 2 8 2 Totals 29 3 6 3

Baltimore 000 010 001—2 Los Angeles 010 000 20x—3

E_Valbuena (2). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_S.Smith (17), Valbuena (8). HR_C.Joseph (7). SB_Simmons (17).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Hellickson L,7-6 6 6 3 3 1 9 O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1 Castro 0 0 0 0 1 0 Hart 1 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles Bridwell W,6-1 7 6 1 1 0 4 Bedrosian H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2 Middleton S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2

Hellickson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

M.Castro pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Bridwell.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:46. A_35,723 (43,250).

