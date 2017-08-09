501.5
Angels 3, Orioles 2

August 9, 2017
Baltimore Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Maybin lf 4 0 0 0
M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 2 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Revere ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0
Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 Simmons ss 3 2 2 0
S.Smith lf 4 0 2 0 Vlbuena 3b 3 0 1 1
C.Jseph c 4 1 2 2 Cron 1b 3 0 2 2
Rickard rf 4 0 1 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0
Pnnngtn 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 2 8 2 Totals 29 3 6 3
Baltimore 000 010 001—2
Los Angeles 010 000 20x—3

E_Valbuena (2). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_S.Smith (17), Valbuena (8). HR_C.Joseph (7). SB_Simmons (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Hellickson L,7-6 6 6 3 3 1 9
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castro 0 0 0 0 1 0
Hart 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Bridwell W,6-1 7 6 1 1 0 4
Bedrosian H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2
Middleton S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2

Hellickson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

M.Castro pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Bridwell.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:46. A_35,723 (43,250).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

