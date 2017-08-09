Angels 3, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Joseph c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|0
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.343
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|a-Revere ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Simmons ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Valbuena 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.189
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Pennington 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|2
|10
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|001—2
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|20x—3
|6
|1
a-out on fielder’s choice for Pujols in the 8th.
E_Valbuena (2). LOB_Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Smith (17), Valbuena (8). HR_Joseph (7), off Middleton. RBIs_Joseph 2 (24), Valbuena (36), Cron 2 (27). SB_Simmons (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Machado, Mancini); Los Angeles 1 (Maybin). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 7.
GIDP_Calhoun.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Davis, Beckham).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson, L, 7-6
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|9
|95
|4.45
|O’Day
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.43
|Castro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|2.73
|Hart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.12
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bridwell, W, 6-1
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|85
|3.00
|Bedrosian, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.96
|Middleton, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|4.25
Hellickson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Castro pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_O’Day 2-0, Hart 1-0. WP_Bridwell.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_2:46. A_35,723 (43,250).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.