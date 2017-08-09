Angels 3, Orioles 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281 Smith lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272 Joseph c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .295 Rickard rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Totals 36 2 8 2 0 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Trout cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .343 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227 a-Revere ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239 Simmons ss 3 2 2 0 0 0 .306 Valbuena 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .189 Cron 1b 3 0 2 2 0 1 .240 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Pennington 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Totals 29 3 6 3 2 10

Baltimore 000 010 001—2 8 0 Los Angeles 010 000 20x—3 6 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Pujols in the 8th.

E_Valbuena (2). LOB_Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Smith (17), Valbuena (8). HR_Joseph (7), off Middleton. RBIs_Joseph 2 (24), Valbuena (36), Cron 2 (27). SB_Simmons (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Machado, Mancini); Los Angeles 1 (Maybin). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

GIDP_Calhoun.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Davis, Beckham).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson, L, 7-6 6 6 3 3 1 9 95 4.45 O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.43 Castro 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 2.73 Hart 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.12 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bridwell, W, 6-1 7 6 1 1 0 4 85 3.00 Bedrosian, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.96 Middleton, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 4.25

Hellickson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Castro pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_O’Day 2-0, Hart 1-0. WP_Bridwell.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:46. A_35,723 (43,250).

