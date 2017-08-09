Angels 3, Orioles 2

501.5
By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 1:04 am 08/09/2017 01:04am
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281
Smith lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272
Joseph c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .295
Rickard rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Totals 36 2 8 2 0 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Maybin lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Trout cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .343
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227
a-Revere ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239
Simmons ss 3 2 2 0 0 0 .306
Valbuena 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .189
Cron 1b 3 0 2 2 0 1 .240
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Pennington 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Totals 29 3 6 3 2 10
Baltimore 000 010 001—2 8 0
Los Angeles 010 000 20x—3 6 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Pujols in the 8th.

E_Valbuena (2). LOB_Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Smith (17), Valbuena (8). HR_Joseph (7), off Middleton. RBIs_Joseph 2 (24), Valbuena (36), Cron 2 (27). SB_Simmons (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Machado, Mancini); Los Angeles 1 (Maybin). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

GIDP_Calhoun.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Davis, Beckham).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hellickson, L, 7-6 6 6 3 3 1 9 95 4.45
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.43
Castro 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 2.73
Hart 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.12
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bridwell, W, 6-1 7 6 1 1 0 4 85 3.00
Bedrosian, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.96
Middleton, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 4.25

Hellickson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Castro pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_O’Day 2-0, Hart 1-0. WP_Bridwell.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:46. A_35,723 (43,250).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

