Twins 9, Orioles 6

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.224
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Kim lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|a-Rickard ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Tejada ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.196
|b-Giavotella ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|1
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Grossman dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Sano 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Vargas 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Gimenez c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.210
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Totals
|36
|9
|14
|9
|0
|10
|Baltimore
|204
|000
|000—6
|12
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|250
|02x—9
|14
|1
a-grounded out for Kim in the 8th. b-singled for Tejada in the 9th.
E_Machado (9), Polanco (9). LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Trumbo (16), Grossman (13), Vargas (8), Rosario (13). 3B_Dozier (1). HR_Smith (9), off Jorge; Machado (17), off Jorge; Machado (18), off Jorge. RBIs_Smith (19), Machado 4 (45), Mancini (44), Dozier (40), Grossman (26), Kepler (38), Vargas 2 (29), Rosario (26), Gimenez 2 (11), Buxton (16). SB_Giavotella (1), Polanco (6). S_Joseph, Gimenez.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Smith 2, Machado); Minnesota 3 (Grossman, Buxton 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Minnesota 7 for 13.
GIDP_Schoop, Jones, Trumbo, Polanco.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Schoop, Tejada, Mancini); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Dozier, Vargas), (Polanco, Dozier, Vargas), (Sano, Dozier, Vargas).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|4
|9
|6
|5
|0
|7
|100
|5.85
|Castro, L, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.38
|O’Day
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.90
|Hart
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.96
|Britton
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|2.45
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jorge
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|64
|10.57
|Hildenberger, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|0.00
|Pressly, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|7.92
|Belisle, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.88
|Rogers, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.14
|Kintzler, S, 24-27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.29
Gausman pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Hildenberger pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-2, Hildenberger 1-0, Pressly 1-0. HBP_Gausman (Gimenez).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:13. A_28,668 (39,021).
