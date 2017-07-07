Twins 9, Orioles 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .250 Machado 3b 5 2 4 4 0 0 .224 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297 Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Trumbo dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .255 Mancini 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .315 Kim lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .235 a-Rickard ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Tejada ss 2 1 0 0 1 2 .196 b-Giavotella ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Totals 36 6 12 6 1 7

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .247 Grossman dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Sano 3b 4 2 1 0 0 2 .276 Kepler rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .263 Vargas 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .244 Rosario lf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .292 Gimenez c 2 0 1 2 0 1 .210 Polanco ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .228 Buxton cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .214 Totals 36 9 14 9 0 10

Baltimore 204 000 000—6 12 1 Minnesota 000 250 02x—9 14 1

a-grounded out for Kim in the 8th. b-singled for Tejada in the 9th.

E_Machado (9), Polanco (9). LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Trumbo (16), Grossman (13), Vargas (8), Rosario (13). 3B_Dozier (1). HR_Smith (9), off Jorge; Machado (17), off Jorge; Machado (18), off Jorge. RBIs_Smith (19), Machado 4 (45), Mancini (44), Dozier (40), Grossman (26), Kepler (38), Vargas 2 (29), Rosario (26), Gimenez 2 (11), Buxton (16). SB_Giavotella (1), Polanco (6). S_Joseph, Gimenez.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Smith 2, Machado); Minnesota 3 (Grossman, Buxton 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Minnesota 7 for 13.

GIDP_Schoop, Jones, Trumbo, Polanco.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Schoop, Tejada, Mancini); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Dozier, Vargas), (Polanco, Dozier, Vargas), (Sano, Dozier, Vargas).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 4 9 6 5 0 7 100 5.85 Castro, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 3.38 O’Day 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.90 Hart 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.96 Britton 1 3 2 2 0 0 22 2.45 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jorge 2 2-3 7 6 6 1 2 64 10.57 Hildenberger, W, 1-0 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 34 0.00 Pressly, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 7.92 Belisle, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.88 Rogers, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.14 Kintzler, S, 24-27 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.29

Gausman pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Hildenberger pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-2, Hildenberger 1-0, Pressly 1-0. HBP_Gausman (Gimenez).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:13. A_28,668 (39,021).

