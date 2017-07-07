Twins 9, Orioles 6

501.5
By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 11:34 pm 07/07/2017 11:34pm
Baltimore Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Smith rf 5 2 2 1 B.Dzier 2b 5 1 2 1
M.Mchdo 3b 5 2 4 4 Grssman dh 5 1 1 1
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Sano 3b 4 2 1 0
A.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 2 2 1
Trumbo dh 4 1 1 0 K.Vrgas 1b 4 1 3 2
Mancini 1b 4 0 2 1 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 3 1
Kim lf 3 0 1 0 Gimenez c 2 0 1 2
Rickard ph-lf 1 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 1 0 0
C.Jseph c 3 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 1 1 1
Tejada ss 2 1 0 0
Gvtella ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 36 6 12 6 Totals 36 9 14 9
Baltimore 204 000 000—6
Minnesota 000 250 02x—9

E_J.Polanco (9), M.Machado (9). DP_Baltimore 1, Minnesota 3. LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Trumbo (16), Grossman (13), K.Vargas (8), E.Rosario (13). 3B_B.Dozier (1). HR_S.Smith (9), M.Machado 2 (18). SB_Giavotella (1), J.Polanco (6). S_C.Joseph (1), Gimenez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Gausman 4 9 6 5 0 7
Castro L,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0
O’Day 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Hart 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Britton 1 3 2 2 0 0
Minnesota
Jorge 2 2-3 7 6 6 1 2
Hildenberger W,1-0 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Pressly H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Belisle H,14 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers H,21 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler S,24-27 1 1 0 0 0 0

Gausman pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Hildenberger pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Gausman (Gimenez).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:13. A_28,668 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

