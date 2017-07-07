Twins 9, Orioles 6

|Baltimore
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Smith rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|B.Dzier 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|M.Mchdo 3b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|Grssman dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sano 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Vrgas 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Kim lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gimenez c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Rickard ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|C.Jseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tejada ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gvtella ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|36
|9
|14
|9
|Baltimore
|204
|000
|000—6
|Minnesota
|000
|250
|02x—9
E_J.Polanco (9), M.Machado (9). DP_Baltimore 1, Minnesota 3. LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Trumbo (16), Grossman (13), K.Vargas (8), E.Rosario (13). 3B_B.Dozier (1). HR_S.Smith (9), M.Machado 2 (18). SB_Giavotella (1), J.Polanco (6). S_C.Joseph (1), Gimenez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Gausman
|4
|9
|6
|5
|0
|7
|Castro L,1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|O’Day
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hart
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Britton
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|Jorge
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Hildenberger W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pressly H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Belisle H,14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers H,21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kintzler S,24-27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gausman pitched to 4 batters in the 5th
Hildenberger pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Gausman (Gimenez).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:13. A_28,668 (39,021).
