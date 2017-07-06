Twins 6, Orioles 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|c-Gentry ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Schoop 2b-ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.255
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Kim lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|a-Rickard ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Janish ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.077
|b-Giavotella ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|1
|6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Grossman dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Sano 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.277
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.260
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Castro c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|020
|101
|000—4
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|006
|000
|00x—6
|8
|1
a-out on fielder’s choice for Kim in the 8th. b-struck out for Janish in the 8th. c-lined out for Smith in the 8th.
E_Sano (6). LOB_Baltimore 10, Minnesota 6. 2B_Mancini 2 (15). 3B_Escobar (1). HR_Trumbo (13), off Berrios. RBIs_Trumbo 2 (42), Kim (9), Janish (3), Sano (61), Kepler 2 (37), Escobar 2 (28), Polanco (30). SB_Polanco (5). SF_Kim.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Smith, Trumbo 3, Mancini 2); Minnesota 2 (Grossman, Castro). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Minnesota 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Janish, Castillo, Jones.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 8-8
|5
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|95
|4.33
|Bleier
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.63
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.36
|Hart
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.04
|O’Day
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4.08
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, W, 8-2
|6
|7
|4
|3
|0
|4
|101
|3.53
|Duffey, H, 7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|4.50
|Rogers, H, 20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.20
|Kintzler, S, 23-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored_O’Day 1-0. HBP_Berrios (Jones), Bundy (Castro). WP_Berrios.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:03. A_19,706 (39,021).
