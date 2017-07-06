Twins 6, Orioles 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .246 c-Gentry ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Machado 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .215 Schoop 2b-ss 5 0 3 0 0 1 .301 Jones cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .266 Trumbo dh 4 1 1 2 1 1 .255 Mancini 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .312 Castillo c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Kim lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .232 a-Rickard ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Janish ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .077 b-Giavotella ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 38 4 11 4 1 6

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Grossman dh 4 1 0 0 0 1 .249 Sano 1b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .277 Kepler rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .260 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .282 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .285 Polanco ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .231 Castro c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .222 Buxton cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .214 Totals 33 6 8 6 2 8

Baltimore 020 101 000—4 11 0 Minnesota 006 000 00x—6 8 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Kim in the 8th. b-struck out for Janish in the 8th. c-lined out for Smith in the 8th.

E_Sano (6). LOB_Baltimore 10, Minnesota 6. 2B_Mancini 2 (15). 3B_Escobar (1). HR_Trumbo (13), off Berrios. RBIs_Trumbo 2 (42), Kim (9), Janish (3), Sano (61), Kepler 2 (37), Escobar 2 (28), Polanco (30). SB_Polanco (5). SF_Kim.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Smith, Trumbo 3, Mancini 2); Minnesota 2 (Grossman, Castro). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Minnesota 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Janish, Castillo, Jones.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 8-8 5 5 6 6 2 4 95 4.33 Bleier 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 1.63 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.36 Hart 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.04 O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.08 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios, W, 8-2 6 7 4 3 0 4 101 3.53 Duffey, H, 7 1 2 0 0 1 1 30 4.50 Rogers, H, 20 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.20 Kintzler, S, 23-26 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.35

Inherited runners-scored_O’Day 1-0. HBP_Berrios (Jones), Bundy (Castro). WP_Berrios.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:03. A_19,706 (39,021).

