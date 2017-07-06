Twins 6, Orioles 4

Baltimore Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi S.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 Gentry ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Grssman dh 4 1 0 0 M.Mchdo 3b 5 0 1 0 Sano 1b 4 1 1 1 Schoop 2b-ss 5 0 3 0 Kepler rf 3 1 1 2 A.Jones cf 4 1 2 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 1 2 2 Trumbo dh 4 1 1 2 E.Rsrio lf 3 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 2 2 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 1 W.Cstll c 4 0 1 0 J.Cstro c 3 1 2 0 Kim lf 2 0 1 1 Buxton cf 4 1 2 0 Rickard ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Janish ss 3 0 0 1 Gvtella ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 4 11 4 Totals 33 6 8 6

Baltimore 020 101 000—4 Minnesota 006 000 00x—6

E_Sano (6). LOB_Baltimore 10, Minnesota 6. 2B_Mancini 2 (15). 3B_E.Escobar (1). HR_Trumbo (13). SB_J.Polanco (5). SF_Kim (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Bundy L,8-8 5 5 6 6 2 4 Bleier 1 2 0 0 0 1 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hart 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Minnesota Berrios W,8-2 6 7 4 3 0 4 Duffey H,7 1 2 0 0 1 1 Rogers H,20 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kintzler S,23-26 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Berrios (Jones), by Bundy (Castro). WP_Berrios.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:03. A_19,706 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.