Twins 6, Orioles 4

|Baltimore
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gentry ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sano 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Schoop 2b-ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|A.Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|E.Rsrio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|W.Cstll c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Cstro c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Kim lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rickard ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Janish ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gvtella ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|Baltimore
|020
|101
|000—4
|Minnesota
|006
|000
|00x—6
E_Sano (6). LOB_Baltimore 10, Minnesota 6. 2B_Mancini 2 (15). 3B_E.Escobar (1). HR_Trumbo (13). SB_J.Polanco (5). SF_Kim (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,8-8
|5
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Bleier
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hart
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Day
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Berrios W,8-2
|6
|7
|4
|3
|0
|4
|Duffey H,7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rogers H,20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kintzler S,23-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Berrios (Jones), by Bundy (Castro). WP_Berrios.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:03. A_19,706 (39,021).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.