Shaw leaves game after being struck on hand by pitch

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 6:39 pm 07/03/2017 06:39pm
Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw has his arm looked at after being hit by a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Monday, July 3, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw left the Milwaukee Brewers’ game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday after being hit on his left hand on a pitch by Wade Miley.

Shaw was hit by a 93 mph fastball from the Orioles left-hander in the second inning. He was examined by Brewers trainers for about a minute before staying in the game and scoring the Brewers’ seventh run.

Manager Craig Counsell said X-rays on Shaw’s hand were negative.

“We dodged something there, I would have him as day to day and I wouldn’t rule him out for (Tuesday),” Counsell said.

Shaw had his hand and wrist wrapped when he left the locker room after the game.

“It swelled up pretty good and was sore,” Counsell said. “I thought it was best that we get him out of there.”

Shaw was replaced by Hernan Perez at the start of the fourth inning. He is batting .294 with 17 homers and 60 RBIs.

