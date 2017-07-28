Rangers 8, Orioles 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Machado 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .238 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .303 Davis 1b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .223 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Smith rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .264 a-Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Castillo c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .276 Tejada ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Totals 32 2 6 2 3 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 2 2 0 0 2 2 .246 Andrus ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .289 Mazara rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .249 Beltre 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .311 Napoli 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .208 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Gomez cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .245 Gallo lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .201 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Totals 34 8 10 8 2 11

Baltimore 000 001 010—2 6 1 Texas 203 030 00x—8 10 1

a-lined out for Smith in the 9th.

E_Davis (3), Napoli (6). LOB_Baltimore 6, Texas 4. 2B_Mazara 3 (21), Napoli (9). HR_Schoop (23), off Cashner; Andrus (14), off Tillman. RBIs_Schoop (73), Davis (36), Andrus 2 (56), Mazara 2 (63), Beltre 2 (36), Gomez 2 (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Trumbo, Tejada); Texas 3 (Odor, Gomez, Chirinos). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 3; Texas 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Beltre. GIDP_Jones, Machado, Chirinos.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Tejada, Davis); Texas 2 (Beltre, Odor, Napoli), (Odor, Andrus, Napoli).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tillman, L, 1-6 4 1-3 9 8 8 2 6 101 7.65 Bleier 2 1 0 0 0 3 27 1.60 Givens 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.94 Hart 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.53 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, W, 6-8 7 5 1 1 2 4 102 3.48 Bush 1 1 1 0 1 1 30 3.32 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.38

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-2. WP_Tillman 2, Hart.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:02. A_36,270 (48,114).

