Rangers 8, Orioles 2

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 11:22 pm 07/28/2017 11:22pm
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Machado 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .238
Schoop 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .303
Davis 1b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .223
Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Smith rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .264
a-Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Castillo c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .276
Tejada ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Totals 32 2 6 2 3 5
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 2 2 0 0 2 2 .246
Andrus ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .289
Mazara rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .249
Beltre 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .311
Napoli 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .208
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Gomez cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .245
Gallo lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .201
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Totals 34 8 10 8 2 11
Baltimore 000 001 010—2 6 1
Texas 203 030 00x—8 10 1

a-lined out for Smith in the 9th.

E_Davis (3), Napoli (6). LOB_Baltimore 6, Texas 4. 2B_Mazara 3 (21), Napoli (9). HR_Schoop (23), off Cashner; Andrus (14), off Tillman. RBIs_Schoop (73), Davis (36), Andrus 2 (56), Mazara 2 (63), Beltre 2 (36), Gomez 2 (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Trumbo, Tejada); Texas 3 (Odor, Gomez, Chirinos). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 3; Texas 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Beltre. GIDP_Jones, Machado, Chirinos.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Tejada, Davis); Texas 2 (Beltre, Odor, Napoli), (Odor, Andrus, Napoli).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tillman, L, 1-6 4 1-3 9 8 8 2 6 101 7.65
Bleier 2 1 0 0 0 3 27 1.60
Givens 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.94
Hart 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.53
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, W, 6-8 7 5 1 1 2 4 102 3.48
Bush 1 1 1 0 1 1 30 3.32
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.38

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-2. WP_Tillman 2, Hart.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:02. A_36,270 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

