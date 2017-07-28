Rangers 8, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.303
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.223
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Smith rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|a-Rickard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Tejada ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.246
|Andrus ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Mazara rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.311
|Napoli 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Gomez cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.201
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|2
|11
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|010—2
|6
|1
|Texas
|203
|030
|00x—8
|10
|1
a-lined out for Smith in the 9th.
E_Davis (3), Napoli (6). LOB_Baltimore 6, Texas 4. 2B_Mazara 3 (21), Napoli (9). HR_Schoop (23), off Cashner; Andrus (14), off Tillman. RBIs_Schoop (73), Davis (36), Andrus 2 (56), Mazara 2 (63), Beltre 2 (36), Gomez 2 (38).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Trumbo, Tejada); Texas 3 (Odor, Gomez, Chirinos). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 3; Texas 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Beltre. GIDP_Jones, Machado, Chirinos.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Tejada, Davis); Texas 2 (Beltre, Odor, Napoli), (Odor, Andrus, Napoli).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tillman, L, 1-6
|4
|1-3
|9
|8
|8
|2
|6
|101
|7.65
|Bleier
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|1.60
|Givens
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.94
|Hart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.53
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, W, 6-8
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|102
|3.48
|Bush
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|30
|3.32
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.38
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-2. WP_Tillman 2, Hart.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:02. A_36,270 (48,114).
