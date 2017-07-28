Rangers 8, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Choo dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mazara rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Napoli 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Smith rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Rickard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Cstll c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Chrinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tejada ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|010—2
|Texas
|203
|030
|00x—8
E_Napoli (6), C.Davis (3). DP_Baltimore 1, Texas 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Texas 4. 2B_Mazara 3 (21), Napoli (9). HR_Schoop (23), Andrus (14).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Tillman L,1-6
|4
|1-3
|9
|8
|8
|2
|6
|Bleier
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Givens
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Cashner W,6-8
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Bush
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Tillman 2, Hart.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:02. A_36,270 (48,114).
