Rangers 8, Orioles 2

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 11:22 pm 07/28/2017 11:22pm
Baltimore Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 Choo dh 2 2 0 0
M.Mchdo 3b 4 1 0 0 Andrus ss 4 2 2 2
Schoop 2b 3 1 1 1 Mazara rf 4 2 3 2
C.Davis 1b 3 0 2 1 Beltre 3b 4 1 2 2
Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 Napoli 1b 4 1 1 0
Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
S.Smith rf 2 0 0 0 Gomez cf 4 0 1 2
Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 1 0
W.Cstll c 4 0 2 0 Chrinos c 4 0 0 0
Tejada ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 34 8 10 8
Baltimore 000 001 010—2
Texas 203 030 00x—8

E_Napoli (6), C.Davis (3). DP_Baltimore 1, Texas 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Texas 4. 2B_Mazara 3 (21), Napoli (9). HR_Schoop (23), Andrus (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Tillman L,1-6 4 1-3 9 8 8 2 6
Bleier 2 1 0 0 0 3
Givens 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hart 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Cashner W,6-8 7 5 1 1 2 4
Bush 1 1 1 0 1 1
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Tillman 2, Hart.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:02. A_36,270 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News National News Sports Washington, DC Sports
