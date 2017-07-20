501.5
Orioles hit 4 HRs, beat Rangers 9-7 to complete 4-game sweep

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 10:25 pm 07/20/2017 10:25pm
Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Schoop watches a solo home run in front of Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos and home plate umpire Bob Davidson during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Adam Jones both homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat Cole Hamels and the Texas Rangers 9-7 on Thursday night to complete a four-game sweep.

Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis also went deep for the Orioles, who trailed 5-1 in the fifth inning before coming back to hand Hamels (4-1) his first loss in 10 starts this season.

Baltimore hit 10 home runs in the series and outscored Texas 34-11.

The Orioles’ four-game winning streak is their longest since a six-game run in early May, and it puts them within three games of .500 (46-49) for the first time since July 4.

Miguel Castro (2-1) worked the sixth for Baltimore after starter Wade Miley allowed five runs over five innings.

