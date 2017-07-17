501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles 3, Rangers 1

Orioles 3, Rangers 1

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 10:13 pm 07/17/2017 10:13pm
Share
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Beltre 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .282
1-Kozma pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .114
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Gomez cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .249
Robinson lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Lucroy c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .258
Gallo 1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .191
a-Napoli ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Totals 28 1 3 1 5 5
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .258
Machado 3b 3 0 3 0 1 0 .238
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .293
Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Mancini lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .304
Smith rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .260
Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Castillo c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .265
Tejada ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .235
Totals 28 3 8 3 2 5
Texas 010 000 000—1 3 1
Baltimore 000 001 20x—3 8 0

a-flied out for Gallo in the 8th.

1-ran for Beltre in the 9th.

E_Lucroy (1). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Lucroy (15), Castillo (7). HR_Smith (10), off Cashner. RBIs_Lucroy (26), Schoop (55), Smith (21), Tejada (4). SB_Machado (5). SF_Schoop.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mazara, Robinson); Baltimore 3 (Jones, Trumbo 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Choo, Andrus, Schoop. GIDP_Lucroy, Schoop 2, Tejada.

DP_Texas 3 (Andrus, Odor, Gallo), (Beltre, Odor, Gallo), (Andrus, Odor, Napoli); Baltimore 1 (Bleier, Schoop, Davis).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, L, 4-8 6 2-3 6 3 3 2 3 95 3.58
Jeffress 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 23 5.12
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tillman 6 2 1 1 4 3 95 7.20
Bleier, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.34
Givens, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.09
Brach, S, 16-20 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.68

Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 1-1. HBP_Bleier (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:55. A_14,922 (45,971).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News National News NCAA Basketball Other Sports Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?