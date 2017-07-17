Orioles 3, Rangers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|1-Kozma pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Gomez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Robinson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Gallo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|a-Napoli ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|5
|5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Smith rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Rickard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Castillo c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Tejada ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|28
|3
|8
|3
|2
|5
|Texas
|010
|000
|000—1
|3
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|20x—3
|8
|0
a-flied out for Gallo in the 8th.
1-ran for Beltre in the 9th.
E_Lucroy (1). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Lucroy (15), Castillo (7). HR_Smith (10), off Cashner. RBIs_Lucroy (26), Schoop (55), Smith (21), Tejada (4). SB_Machado (5). SF_Schoop.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mazara, Robinson); Baltimore 3 (Jones, Trumbo 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Choo, Andrus, Schoop. GIDP_Lucroy, Schoop 2, Tejada.
DP_Texas 3 (Andrus, Odor, Gallo), (Beltre, Odor, Gallo), (Andrus, Odor, Napoli); Baltimore 1 (Bleier, Schoop, Davis).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, L, 4-8
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|95
|3.58
|Jeffress
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|5.12
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tillman
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|95
|7.20
|Bleier, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.34
|Givens, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.09
|Brach, S, 16-20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.68
Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 1-1. HBP_Bleier (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:55. A_14,922 (45,971).
