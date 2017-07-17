Orioles 3, Rangers 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Beltre 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .282 1-Kozma pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .114 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Gomez cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Robinson lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .200 Lucroy c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .258 Gallo 1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .191 a-Napoli ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Totals 28 1 3 1 5 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .258 Machado 3b 3 0 3 0 1 0 .238 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .293 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Mancini lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .304 Smith rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .260 Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Castillo c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .265 Tejada ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .235 Totals 28 3 8 3 2 5

Texas 010 000 000—1 3 1 Baltimore 000 001 20x—3 8 0

a-flied out for Gallo in the 8th.

1-ran for Beltre in the 9th.

E_Lucroy (1). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Lucroy (15), Castillo (7). HR_Smith (10), off Cashner. RBIs_Lucroy (26), Schoop (55), Smith (21), Tejada (4). SB_Machado (5). SF_Schoop.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mazara, Robinson); Baltimore 3 (Jones, Trumbo 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 3; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Choo, Andrus, Schoop. GIDP_Lucroy, Schoop 2, Tejada.

DP_Texas 3 (Andrus, Odor, Gallo), (Beltre, Odor, Gallo), (Andrus, Odor, Napoli); Baltimore 1 (Bleier, Schoop, Davis).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, L, 4-8 6 2-3 6 3 3 2 3 95 3.58 Jeffress 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 23 5.12 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tillman 6 2 1 1 4 3 95 7.20 Bleier, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.34 Givens, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.09 Brach, S, 16-20 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.68

Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 1-1. HBP_Bleier (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:55. A_14,922 (45,971).

