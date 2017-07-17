Orioles 3, Rangers 1

|Texas
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kozma pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gomez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Smith rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rbinson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|W.Cstll c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Gallo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tejada ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Napoli ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|28
|3
|8
|3
|Texas
|010
|000
|000—1
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|20x—3
E_Lucroy (1). DP_Texas 3, Baltimore 1. LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Lucroy (15), W.Castillo (7). HR_S.Smith (10). SB_M.Machado (5). SF_Schoop (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Cashner L,4-8
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Jeffress
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Tillman
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Bleier W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens H,16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brach S,16-20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Bleier (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:55. A_14,922 (45,971).
