Orioles 3, Rangers 1

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 10:13 pm 07/17/2017 10:13pm
Texas Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 3 0 0 0 A.Jones cf 3 1 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 M.Mchdo 3b 3 0 3 0
Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 1
Beltre 3b 4 0 2 0 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0
Kozma pr 0 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Mancini lf 3 0 1 0
Gomez cf 2 0 0 0 S.Smith rf 3 1 1 1
Rbinson lf 3 1 0 0 Rickard rf 0 0 0 0
Lucroy c 3 0 1 1 W.Cstll c 3 1 2 0
Gallo 1b 1 0 0 0 Tejada ss 3 0 1 1
Napoli ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 28 1 3 1 Totals 28 3 8 3
Texas 010 000 000—1
Baltimore 000 001 20x—3

E_Lucroy (1). DP_Texas 3, Baltimore 1. LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Lucroy (15), W.Castillo (7). HR_S.Smith (10). SB_M.Machado (5). SF_Schoop (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Cashner L,4-8 6 2-3 6 3 3 2 3
Jeffress 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Tillman 6 2 1 1 4 3
Bleier W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Givens H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brach S,16-20 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Bleier (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:55. A_14,922 (45,971).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

