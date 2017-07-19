Orioles 10, Rangers 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Mazara lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Napoli dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .204 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .215 Gomez cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Chirinos c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .220 Gallo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .191 Totals 34 2 8 2 3 10

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 5 3 3 2 0 0 .266 Machado 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .239 Schoop 2b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .300 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218 Mancini lf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .309 Joseph c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .299 Rickard rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .250 Tejada ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .247 Totals 35 10 11 9 2 6

Texas 000 010 001— 2 8 1 Baltimore 102 000 70x—10 11 0

E_Chirinos (2). LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 3. 2B_Beltre (11), Schoop (26), Joseph (11). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Gallo (22), off Gausman; Jones (16), off Perez. RBIs_Chirinos (26), Gallo (42), Jones 2 (42), Machado (49), Schoop 3 (60), Mancini 3 (50). SB_Choo (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Choo, Andrus, Gomez); Baltimore 3 (Trumbo, Joseph, Rickard). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Baltimore 5 for 11.

GIDP_Andrus, Trumbo.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Gallo); Baltimore 1 (Tejada, Schoop, Davis).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez, L, 5-7 6 7 5 4 1 3 84 4.63 Bush 2-3 4 5 2 1 2 25 3.86 Jeffress 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 5.06 Grilli 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.29 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 6-7 6 4 1 1 2 8 97 6.11 Givens, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.05 Hart 2 4 1 1 1 2 32 2.76

Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bush 2-2, Jeffress 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:50. A_15,693 (45,971).

