Orioles 10, Rangers 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Mazara lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Napoli dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.204
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|Gomez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Gallo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|3
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Machado 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.300
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Mancini lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.309
|Joseph c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Rickard rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Tejada ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|9
|2
|6
|Texas
|000
|010
|001—
|2
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|102
|000
|70x—10
|11
|0
E_Chirinos (2). LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 3. 2B_Beltre (11), Schoop (26), Joseph (11). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Gallo (22), off Gausman; Jones (16), off Perez. RBIs_Chirinos (26), Gallo (42), Jones 2 (42), Machado (49), Schoop 3 (60), Mancini 3 (50). SB_Choo (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Choo, Andrus, Gomez); Baltimore 3 (Trumbo, Joseph, Rickard). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Baltimore 5 for 11.
GIDP_Andrus, Trumbo.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Gallo); Baltimore 1 (Tejada, Schoop, Davis).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, L, 5-7
|6
|7
|5
|4
|1
|3
|84
|4.63
|Bush
|2-3
|4
|5
|2
|1
|2
|25
|3.86
|Jeffress
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5.06
|Grilli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.29
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 6-7
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|97
|6.11
|Givens, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.05
|Hart
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|2.76
Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bush 2-2, Jeffress 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:50. A_15,693 (45,971).
