501.5
Orioles 10, Rangers 2

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 10:07 pm 07/19/2017 10:07pm
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Mazara lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248
Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Napoli dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .204
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .215
Gomez cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Chirinos c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .220
Gallo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .191
Totals 34 2 8 2 3 10
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 5 3 3 2 0 0 .266
Machado 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .239
Schoop 2b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .300
Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218
Mancini lf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .309
Joseph c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .299
Rickard rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .250
Tejada ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .247
Totals 35 10 11 9 2 6
Texas 000 010 001— 2 8 1
Baltimore 102 000 70x—10 11 0

E_Chirinos (2). LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 3. 2B_Beltre (11), Schoop (26), Joseph (11). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Gallo (22), off Gausman; Jones (16), off Perez. RBIs_Chirinos (26), Gallo (42), Jones 2 (42), Machado (49), Schoop 3 (60), Mancini 3 (50). SB_Choo (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Choo, Andrus, Gomez); Baltimore 3 (Trumbo, Joseph, Rickard). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Baltimore 5 for 11.

GIDP_Andrus, Trumbo.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Gallo); Baltimore 1 (Tejada, Schoop, Davis).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, L, 5-7 6 7 5 4 1 3 84 4.63
Bush 2-3 4 5 2 1 2 25 3.86
Jeffress 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 5.06
Grilli 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.29
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 6-7 6 4 1 1 2 8 97 6.11
Givens, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.05
Hart 2 4 1 1 1 2 32 2.76

Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bush 2-2, Jeffress 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:50. A_15,693 (45,971).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News National News Sports Washington, DC Sports
