Brewers 6, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gentry ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Schoop 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Trumbo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Rickard rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Janish ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.087
|Jimenez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Kim ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|0
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Thames 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Santana rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Perez lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Vogt c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Broxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Nelson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|b-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|1-Suter pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|3
|11
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|101—2
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|030
|020
|10x—6
|8
|1
a-flied out for Jimenez in the 6th. b-singled for Nelson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Wilson in the 8th.
1-ran for Sogard in the 7th.
E_Shaw (5). LOB_Baltimore 4, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Jones (9). HR_Schoop (17), off Torres; Vogt (7), off Jimenez; Thames (22), off Jimenez; Shaw (18), off Jimenez; Thames (23), off Wilson. RBIs_Schoop (52), Rickard (12), Thames 2 (43), Shaw (61), Vogt 2 (27), Arcia (29). SB_Rickard (5), Broxton (15). CS_Villar (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Joseph 2); Milwaukee 1 (Vogt). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Milwaukee 1 for 3.
LIDP_Joseph. GIDP_Mancini.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Villar, Arcia, Thames), (Shaw, Villar).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jimenez, L, 3-4
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|7
|82
|6.64
|Wilson
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|28
|7.04
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.14
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson, W, 7-4
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|8
|87
|3.20
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.82
|Torres
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.43
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:25. A_31,818 (41,900).