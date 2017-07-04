Brewers 6, Orioles 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Gentry ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215 Schoop 2b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .296 Jones cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263 Trumbo rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Rickard rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .255 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .305 Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Janish ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .087 Jimenez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 a-Kim ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Totals 33 2 8 2 0 10

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .207 Thames 1b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .248 Santana rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .278 Shaw 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .297 Perez lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .258 Vogt c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .227 Broxton cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .238 Arcia ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .295 Nelson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111 b-Sogard ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .331 1-Suter pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 6 8 6 3 11

Baltimore 000 000 101—2 8 0 Milwaukee 030 020 10x—6 8 1

a-flied out for Jimenez in the 6th. b-singled for Nelson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Wilson in the 8th.

1-ran for Sogard in the 7th.

E_Shaw (5). LOB_Baltimore 4, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Jones (9). HR_Schoop (17), off Torres; Vogt (7), off Jimenez; Thames (22), off Jimenez; Shaw (18), off Jimenez; Thames (23), off Wilson. RBIs_Schoop (52), Rickard (12), Thames 2 (43), Shaw (61), Vogt 2 (27), Arcia (29). SB_Rickard (5), Broxton (15). CS_Villar (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Joseph 2); Milwaukee 1 (Vogt). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Milwaukee 1 for 3.

LIDP_Joseph. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Villar, Arcia, Thames), (Shaw, Villar).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jimenez, L, 3-4 5 6 5 5 3 7 82 6.64 Wilson 2 2 1 1 0 3 28 7.04 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.14 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nelson, W, 7-4 7 6 1 0 0 8 87 3.20 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.82 Torres 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 4.43

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:25. A_31,818 (41,900).