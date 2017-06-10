Yankees 16, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Jones cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Kim lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Trumbo dh-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Davis 1b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Wright p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Joseph ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Mancini lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Hardy ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Rickard cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Tejada 3b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|3
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|b-Refsnyder ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Hicks cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Judge rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.332
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Holliday dh
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.284
|Castro 2b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.324
|a-Torreyes ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Sanchez c-1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.279
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.325
|Headley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Carter 1b-rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Totals
|40
|16
|18
|16
|5
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|111—
|3
|4
|0
|New York
|630
|320
|02x—16
|18
|0
a-grounded out for Castro in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gardner in the 6th. c-singled for Wright in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 2B_Hicks (12), Judge (10), Castro (12), Sanchez (4), Gregorius (8), Headley (12). HR_Davis (14), off Severino; Rickard (2), off Gallegos; Judge (19), off Tillman; Gregorius (6), off Tillman; Castro (11), off Tillman; Holliday (13), off Crichton; Sanchez (9), off Wright. RBIs_Davis (26), Rickard (8), Joseph (11), Judge 3 (44), Holliday 3 (42), Castro 3 (37), Sanchez 4 (25), Gregorius 2 (23), Carter (20).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Hardy); New York 4 (Headley, Refsnyder 3). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; New York 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Kim, Gregorius. GIDP_Smith, Torreyes.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Hardy, Schoop, Davis); New York 1 (Headley, Gregorius, Carter). TP_Baltimore 1 (Mancini, Schoop).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tillman, L, 1-4
|1
|1-3
|7
|9
|9
|3
|1
|45
|8.01
|Crichton
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|44
|8.49
|Jackson
|1
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|45
|7.20
|Bleier
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|1.93
|Wright
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|6.75
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 5-2
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|89
|2.75
|Gallegos
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|7.27
|Layne
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|7.62
Jackson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0, Bleier 2-0. HBP_Wright (Torreyes). WP_Tillman.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Alan Porter; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:11. A_45,232 (49,642).