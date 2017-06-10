Yankees 16, Orioles 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Schoop 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .282 Jones cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Kim lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Trumbo dh-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Davis 1b-3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .227 Wright p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Joseph ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .255 Mancini lf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Castillo c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .309 Hardy ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Rickard cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .269 Tejada 3b-ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Totals 30 3 4 3 3 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269 b-Refsnyder ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Hicks cf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .316 Judge rf 4 3 3 3 1 0 .332 Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Holliday dh 4 3 3 3 1 0 .284 Castro 2b 3 2 2 3 0 0 .324 a-Torreyes ph-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .282 Sanchez c-1b 4 2 3 4 1 0 .279 Gregorius ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .325 Headley 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .231 Carter 1b-rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .203 Totals 40 16 18 16 5 7

Baltimore 000 000 111— 3 4 0 New York 630 320 02x—16 18 0

a-grounded out for Castro in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gardner in the 6th. c-singled for Wright in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 2B_Hicks (12), Judge (10), Castro (12), Sanchez (4), Gregorius (8), Headley (12). HR_Davis (14), off Severino; Rickard (2), off Gallegos; Judge (19), off Tillman; Gregorius (6), off Tillman; Castro (11), off Tillman; Holliday (13), off Crichton; Sanchez (9), off Wright. RBIs_Davis (26), Rickard (8), Joseph (11), Judge 3 (44), Holliday 3 (42), Castro 3 (37), Sanchez 4 (25), Gregorius 2 (23), Carter (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Hardy); New York 4 (Headley, Refsnyder 3). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; New York 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Kim, Gregorius. GIDP_Smith, Torreyes.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Hardy, Schoop, Davis); New York 1 (Headley, Gregorius, Carter). TP_Baltimore 1 (Mancini, Schoop).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tillman, L, 1-4 1 1-3 7 9 9 3 1 45 8.01 Crichton 2 4 3 3 1 1 44 8.49 Jackson 1 2-3 5 2 2 1 1 45 7.20 Bleier 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 1.93 Wright 1 2 2 2 0 2 24 6.75 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, W, 5-2 7 2 1 1 2 8 89 2.75 Gallegos 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 7.27 Layne 1 1 1 1 1 0 19 7.62

Jackson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0, Bleier 2-0. HBP_Wright (Torreyes). WP_Tillman.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Alan Porter; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:11. A_45,232 (49,642).