Baltimore Orioles

Yankees 16, Orioles 3

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 10:41 pm 06/10/2017 10:41pm
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Schoop 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .282
Jones cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Kim lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Trumbo dh-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Davis 1b-3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .227
Wright p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Joseph ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .255
Mancini lf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Castillo c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .309
Hardy ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Rickard cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .269
Tejada 3b-ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Totals 30 3 4 3 3 8
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269
b-Refsnyder ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Hicks cf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .316
Judge rf 4 3 3 3 1 0 .332
Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Holliday dh 4 3 3 3 1 0 .284
Castro 2b 3 2 2 3 0 0 .324
a-Torreyes ph-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .282
Sanchez c-1b 4 2 3 4 1 0 .279
Gregorius ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .325
Headley 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .231
Carter 1b-rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .203
Totals 40 16 18 16 5 7
Baltimore 000 000 111— 3 4 0
New York 630 320 02x—16 18 0

a-grounded out for Castro in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gardner in the 6th. c-singled for Wright in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 2B_Hicks (12), Judge (10), Castro (12), Sanchez (4), Gregorius (8), Headley (12). HR_Davis (14), off Severino; Rickard (2), off Gallegos; Judge (19), off Tillman; Gregorius (6), off Tillman; Castro (11), off Tillman; Holliday (13), off Crichton; Sanchez (9), off Wright. RBIs_Davis (26), Rickard (8), Joseph (11), Judge 3 (44), Holliday 3 (42), Castro 3 (37), Sanchez 4 (25), Gregorius 2 (23), Carter (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Hardy); New York 4 (Headley, Refsnyder 3). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; New York 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Kim, Gregorius. GIDP_Smith, Torreyes.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Hardy, Schoop, Davis); New York 1 (Headley, Gregorius, Carter). TP_Baltimore 1 (Mancini, Schoop).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tillman, L, 1-4 1 1-3 7 9 9 3 1 45 8.01
Crichton 2 4 3 3 1 1 44 8.49
Jackson 1 2-3 5 2 2 1 1 45 7.20
Bleier 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 1.93
Wright 1 2 2 2 0 2 24 6.75
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino, W, 5-2 7 2 1 1 2 8 89 2.75
Gallegos 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 7.27
Layne 1 1 1 1 1 0 19 7.62

Jackson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0, Bleier 2-0. HBP_Wright (Torreyes). WP_Tillman.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Alan Porter; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:11. A_45,232 (49,642).

Baltimore Orioles