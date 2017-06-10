Yankees 16, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Kim lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Trumbo dh-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hlliday dh
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Wright p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|C.Jseph ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Trreyes ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mancini lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c-1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|W.Cstll c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|J.Hardy ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Headley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rickard cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Carter 1b-rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Tejada 3b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|40
|16
|18
|16
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|111—
|3
|New York
|630
|320
|02x—16
DP_Baltimore 1, New York 1. TP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 2B_A.Hicks (12), Judge (10), S.Castro (12), G.Sanchez (4), Gregorius (8), Headley (12). HR_C.Davis (14), Rickard (2), Judge (19), Holliday (13), S.Castro (11), G.Sanchez (9), Gregorius (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Tillman L,1-4
|1
|1-3
|7
|9
|9
|3
|1
|Crichton
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Jackson
|1
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Bleier
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wright
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|New York
|Severino W,5-2
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Gallegos
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Layne
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
E.Jackson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Wright (Torreyes). WP_Tillman.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Alan Porter; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:11. A_45,232 (49,642).