Baltimore Orioles

Yankees 16, Orioles 3

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 10:41 pm 06/10/2017 10:41pm
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 1 1 0
Schoop 2b 3 1 0 0 Rfsnydr ph-lf 2 0 0 0
A.Jones cf 2 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 2 1 0
Kim lf 2 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 3 3 3
Trumbo dh-3b 3 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 0 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b-3b 3 1 1 1 Hlliday dh 4 3 3 3
Wright p 0 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 2 2 3
C.Jseph ph 1 0 1 1 Trreyes ph-2b 1 1 0 0
Mancini lf-1b 4 0 1 0 G.Sanch c-1b 4 2 3 4
W.Cstll c 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 5 1 2 2
J.Hardy ss 2 0 0 0 Headley 3b 4 1 1 0
Rickard cf 1 1 1 1 Carter 1b-rf 5 0 2 1
Tejada 3b-ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 40 16 18 16
Baltimore 000 000 111— 3
New York 630 320 02x—16

DP_Baltimore 1, New York 1. TP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, New York 6. 2B_A.Hicks (12), Judge (10), S.Castro (12), G.Sanchez (4), Gregorius (8), Headley (12). HR_C.Davis (14), Rickard (2), Judge (19), Holliday (13), S.Castro (11), G.Sanchez (9), Gregorius (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Tillman L,1-4 1 1-3 7 9 9 3 1
Crichton 2 4 3 3 1 1
Jackson 1 2-3 5 2 2 1 1
Bleier 2 0 0 0 0 2
Wright 1 2 2 2 0 2
New York
Severino W,5-2 7 2 1 1 2 8
Gallegos 1 1 1 1 0 0
Layne 1 1 1 1 1 0

E.Jackson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Wright (Torreyes). WP_Tillman.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Alan Porter; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:11. A_45,232 (49,642).

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Baltimore Orioles