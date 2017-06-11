Yankees 14, Orioles 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .261 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .281 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253 a-Kim ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Trumbo dh-3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .256 Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mancini lf-1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .284 Castillo c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Rickard cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Hardy ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .208 Joseph c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .255 Tejada 3b-ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .308 Totals 34 3 9 3 3 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .268 Refsnyder lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .105 Hicks cf 3 2 1 2 2 0 .317 Judge rf 4 4 4 3 1 0 .344 Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Holliday dh 3 2 1 2 2 0 .284 Castro 2b 5 2 2 4 0 0 .325 Sanchez c-1b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .276 Gregorius ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .327 Carter 1b-rf 3 0 2 0 2 1 .214 Torreyes 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .280 Totals 37 14 15 14 9 4

Baltimore 003 000 000— 3 9 1 New York 500 203 40x—14 15 0

a-grounded out for Jones in the 8th.

E_Schoop (7). LOB_Baltimore 7, New York 8. 2B_Smith (7), Schoop (19), Hardy (8), Tejada (2), Hicks (13), Judge (11), Gregorius (9). HR_Sanchez (10), off Gausman; Judge (20), off Verrett; Castro (12), off Verrett; Judge (21), off Yacabonis. RBIs_Smith (13), Schoop (34), Tejada (1), Hicks 2 (36), Judge 3 (47), Holliday 2 (44), Castro 4 (41), Sanchez 3 (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Smith, Davis, Hardy); New York 2 (Sanchez, Refsnyder). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 8; New York 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Castillo, Castro. GIDP_Castillo, Rickard, Castro, Torreyes.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Davis), (Hardy, Schoop, Davis); New York 2 (Gregorius, Castro, Carter), (Torreyes, Castro, Sanchez).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 3-5 3 1-3 8 7 7 6 0 74 6.49 Verrett 2 2-3 3 3 2 1 2 44 4.22 Yacabonis 1 2 4 4 2 1 35 36.00 Givens 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 2.61 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Green 2 2 2 2 1 3 53 2.41 Shreve 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 1.08 Holder 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 29 3.04 Warren, W, 2-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 31 2.30 German 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 36 0.00

Green pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

Inherited runners-scored_Verrett 1-0, Shreve 1-1, Warren 1-0. WP_Gausman 2.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:38. A_46,348 (49,642).