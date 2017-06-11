800

Baltimore Orioles

Yankees 14, Orioles 3

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 4:57 pm 06/11/2017 04:57pm
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .261
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .281
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253
a-Kim ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Trumbo dh-3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .256
Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mancini lf-1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .284
Castillo c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Rickard cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Hardy ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .208
Joseph c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Tejada 3b-ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .308
Totals 34 3 9 3 3 7
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .268
Refsnyder lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Hicks cf 3 2 1 2 2 0 .317
Judge rf 4 4 4 3 1 0 .344
Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Holliday dh 3 2 1 2 2 0 .284
Castro 2b 5 2 2 4 0 0 .325
Sanchez c-1b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .276
Gregorius ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .327
Carter 1b-rf 3 0 2 0 2 1 .214
Torreyes 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .280
Totals 37 14 15 14 9 4
Baltimore 003 000 000— 3 9 1
New York 500 203 40x—14 15 0

a-grounded out for Jones in the 8th.

E_Schoop (7). LOB_Baltimore 7, New York 8. 2B_Smith (7), Schoop (19), Hardy (8), Tejada (2), Hicks (13), Judge (11), Gregorius (9). HR_Sanchez (10), off Gausman; Judge (20), off Verrett; Castro (12), off Verrett; Judge (21), off Yacabonis. RBIs_Smith (13), Schoop (34), Tejada (1), Hicks 2 (36), Judge 3 (47), Holliday 2 (44), Castro 4 (41), Sanchez 3 (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Smith, Davis, Hardy); New York 2 (Sanchez, Refsnyder). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 8; New York 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Castillo, Castro. GIDP_Castillo, Rickard, Castro, Torreyes.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Davis), (Hardy, Schoop, Davis); New York 2 (Gregorius, Castro, Carter), (Torreyes, Castro, Sanchez).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 3-5 3 1-3 8 7 7 6 0 74 6.49
Verrett 2 2-3 3 3 2 1 2 44 4.22
Yacabonis 1 2 4 4 2 1 35 36.00
Givens 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 2.61
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Green 2 2 2 2 1 3 53 2.41
Shreve 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 1.08
Holder 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 29 3.04
Warren, W, 2-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 31 2.30
German 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 36 0.00

Green pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

Inherited runners-scored_Verrett 1-0, Shreve 1-1, Warren 1-0. WP_Gausman 2.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:38. A_46,348 (49,642).

