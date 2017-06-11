Yankees 14, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.281
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|a-Kim ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Trumbo dh-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mancini lf-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.284
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Rickard cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Hardy ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Joseph c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Tejada 3b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Refsnyder lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.317
|Judge rf
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|.344
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Holliday dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.284
|Castro 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.325
|Sanchez c-1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.276
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Carter 1b-rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.214
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Totals
|37
|14
|15
|14
|9
|4
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|000—
|3
|9
|1
|New York
|500
|203
|40x—14
|15
|0
a-grounded out for Jones in the 8th.
E_Schoop (7). LOB_Baltimore 7, New York 8. 2B_Smith (7), Schoop (19), Hardy (8), Tejada (2), Hicks (13), Judge (11), Gregorius (9). HR_Sanchez (10), off Gausman; Judge (20), off Verrett; Castro (12), off Verrett; Judge (21), off Yacabonis. RBIs_Smith (13), Schoop (34), Tejada (1), Hicks 2 (36), Judge 3 (47), Holliday 2 (44), Castro 4 (41), Sanchez 3 (28).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Smith, Davis, Hardy); New York 2 (Sanchez, Refsnyder). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 8; New York 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Castillo, Castro. GIDP_Castillo, Rickard, Castro, Torreyes.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Davis), (Hardy, Schoop, Davis); New York 2 (Gregorius, Castro, Carter), (Torreyes, Castro, Sanchez).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 3-5
|3
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|6
|0
|74
|6.49
|Verrett
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|44
|4.22
|Yacabonis
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|35
|36.00
|Givens
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.61
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Green
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|53
|2.41
|Shreve
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|1.08
|Holder
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|3.04
|Warren, W, 2-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|2.30
|German
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|0.00
Green pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
Inherited runners-scored_Verrett 1-0, Shreve 1-1, Warren 1-0. WP_Gausman 2.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:38. A_46,348 (49,642).