Baltimore Orioles

Yankees 14, Orioles 3

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 4:57 pm 06/11/2017 04:57pm
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Smith rf 5 1 2 1 Gardner lf 4 2 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 1 Rfsnydr lf 1 0 0 0
A.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 3 2 1 2
Kim ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 4 4 3
Trumbo dh-3b 4 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 0 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 Hlliday dh 3 2 1 2
Givens p 0 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 5 2 2 4
Mancini lf-1b 2 0 1 0 G.Sanch c-1b 5 1 1 3
W.Cstll c 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 5 0 2 0
Rickard cf 1 0 0 0 Carter 1b-rf 3 0 2 0
J.Hardy ss 3 1 2 0 Trreyes 3b 4 1 1 0
C.Jseph c 0 0 0 0
Tejada 3b-ss 4 1 2 1
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 37 14 15 14
Baltimore 003 000 000— 3
New York 500 203 40x—14

E_Schoop (7). DP_Baltimore 2, New York 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, New York 8. 2B_S.Smith (7), Schoop (19), J.Hardy (8), Tejada (2), A.Hicks (13), Judge (11), Gregorius (9). HR_Judge 2 (21), S.Castro (12), G.Sanchez (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Gausman L,3-5 3 1-3 8 7 7 6 0
Verrett 2 2-3 3 3 2 1 2
Yacabonis 1 2 4 4 2 1
Givens 1 2 0 0 0 1
New York
Green 2 2 2 2 1 3
Shreve 1 2 1 1 0 2
Holder 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Warren W,2-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
German 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 1

Green pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd

WP_Gausman 2.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:38. A_46,348 (49,642).

Baltimore Orioles