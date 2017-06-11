Yankees 14, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Smith rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Gardner lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rfsnydr lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Kim ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Trumbo dh-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hlliday dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Mancini lf-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c-1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|W.Cstll c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Rickard cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carter 1b-rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Hardy ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Trreyes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Jseph c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tejada 3b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|37
|14
|15
|14
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|000—
|3
|New York
|500
|203
|40x—14
E_Schoop (7). DP_Baltimore 2, New York 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, New York 8. 2B_S.Smith (7), Schoop (19), J.Hardy (8), Tejada (2), A.Hicks (13), Judge (11), Gregorius (9). HR_Judge 2 (21), S.Castro (12), G.Sanchez (10).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Gausman L,3-5
|3
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|6
|0
|Verrett
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Yacabonis
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Givens
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Green
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Shreve
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Holder
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Warren W,2-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|German
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Green pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd
WP_Gausman 2.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:38. A_46,348 (49,642).