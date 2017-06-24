This Date In Baseball

Compiled by PAUL MONTELLA June 25

1934 — Pitcher John Broaca tied a major league record by striking out five consecutive times but pitched the Yankees to an 11-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Lou Gehrig had better luck at the plate, hitting for the cycle.

1937 — Augie Galan of Chicago became the first National League switch-hitter to hit home runs from both sides of the plate as the Cubs beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 11-2.

1950 — Chicago’s Hank Sauer hit two home runs and two doubles to pace the Cubs to an 11-8 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

1961 — Baltimore and California used a major league record 16 pitchers, eight by each side, as the Orioles edged the Angels 9-8 on Ron Hansen’s 14th-inning homer.

1968 — Bobby Bonds, in his first major league game, hit a grand slam off John Purdin to help San Francisco to a 9-0 win over Los Angeles.

1998 — Sammy Sosa broke the major league record for homers in a month, hitting his 19th of June leading off the seventh inning of the Cubs’ 6-4 loss to Detroit. Sosa passed the mark set by Detroit’s Rudy York in August 1937.

1999 — Jose Jimenez, a rookie right-hander having one of the worst seasons than any other NL pitcher, threw St. Louis’ first no-hitter in 16 seasons, outdueling Randy Johnson in a 1-0 victory over Arizona.

2007 — A fan charged at Bob Howry during the Cubs’ 10-9 win over Colorado, after the reliever helped blow an 8-3 lead in the ninth inning. Howry gave up back-to-back RBI singles to Garrett Atkins and Brad Hawpe and a three-run homer to Troy Tulowitzki. The fan then jumped onto the field from the roof of the Rockies’ dugout and made it a few feet from the mound before security guards tackled him. Howry earned the victory when Alfonso Soriano hit a game-ending two-run single in the bottom of the inning.

2010 — Arizona’s Edwin Jackson pitched a 1-0 no-hitter against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. Jackson, who struck out six, needed 149 pitches to accomplish the feat, as he walked eight batters and hit another.

2013 — Eric Filia drove in a career-high five runs, Nick Vander Tuig limited Mississippi State to five hits in eight innings, and UCLA won its first national championship in baseball, 8-0.

2014 — Tim Lincecum pitched his second no-hitter against the San Diego Padres in less than a year, allowing only one runner and leading the San Francisco Giants to a 4-0 win. Lincecum struck out six and walked one and became the second pitcher in major league history to twice no-hit the same team. Addie Joss did it for Cleveland against the Chicago White Sox in 1908 and again in 1910.

2015 — The San Francisco Giants hit four triples in a game for the first time in 55 years, including a pair by Brandon Belt in a 13-8 win over the San Diego Padres. Brandon Crawford and Matt Duffy also tripled for San Francisco, which had not tripled four times in a game since Sept. 15, 1960, when Willie Mays hit three of them and Eddie Bressoud had one at Philadelphia’s Connie Mack Stadium.

June 26

1913 — Washington’s Eddie Ainsmith stole three bases in one inning of a 10-3 loss to the Philadelphia A’s. After safely reaching base on a single in the bottom of the ninth inning, Ainsmith stole second, third and home proves to be of little consequence with Philadelphia routing the Nats, 10-3

1916 — In a game against the Chicago White Sox, the Cleveland Indians appeared on the field with numbers on their sleeves. It marked the first time players were identified by numbers corresponding to the scorecard.

1924 — New York right-hander Virgil Barnes faced his older sibling, Jesse, marking the first time brothers started against one another in major league history. Jesse got the loss when the Giants beat the Boston Braves 11-7.

1938 — Lonny Frey of the Cincinnati Reds had eight hits in a doubleheader split with the Philadelphia Phillies. Frey had three hits in a 10-3 opening-game loss and collected five in the nightcap, which the Reds won 8-5.

1944 — In an effort to raise funds for war bonds, the New York Giants, Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Yankees played against each other in a six-inning contest at the Polo Grounds. More than 50,000 fans turned out. Each team played successive innings against the other two teams then would sit out an inning. The final score was Dodgers 5, Yankees 1, Giants 0.

1962 — Earl Wilson of the Boston Red Sox pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Wilson, the Red Sox’s first black pitcher, also homered in the game.

1968 — St. Louis’ Bob Gibson pitched his fifth consecutive shutout as he blanked Pittsburgh, 3-0, in the first game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium.

1970 — Frank Robinson hit two grand slams for the Orioles as Baltimore defeated the Washington Senators 12-2.

1976 — Shortstop Toby Harrah played an entire doubleheader for the Texas Rangers without handling a batted ball from the Chicago White Sox.

1983 — New York’s Rusty Staub tied the single season record with his eighth consecutive pinch hit. Staub equaled the 1958 mark established by Dave Philley of the Phillies when he singled in the ninth inning off reliever Ron Reed in the Mets’ 8-4 loss to Philadelphia at Shea Stadium.

2000 — Minor league sensation Alex Cabrera hit a two-run homer in his first major league at-bat for Arizona as the Diamondbacks beat the Houston Astros 6-1.

2006 — Oregon State beats North Carolina 3-2 for its first College World Series title.

2009 — Andre Ethier had his first three-homer game and drove in a career-high six runs to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

June 27

1917 — Catcher Hank Gowdy of the Braves became the first major league player to enter military service in World War I.

1939 — The Brooklyn Dodgers and the Boston Braves played a 23-inning, 2-2 tie. Whit Wyatt pitched the first 16 innings for the Dodgers. Both clubs played a 26-inning tie in 1920 at the same Braves Field.

1958 — Billy Pierce of the Chicago White Sox retired 26 straight Washington batters before pinch-hitter Ed Fitzgerald hit a double just inside the right-field line for the only hit. Pierce then struck out Albie Pearson on three pitches and beat the Senators 3-0.

1973 — David Clyde, a $125,000, 18-year-old bonus baby with the Rangers, pitched five innings, struck out eight and allowed one hit in his first major league start. Texas beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 before 35,698 fans — the Rangers’ first home sellout at Arlington Stadium.

1980 — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Jerry Reuss pitched a no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants in an 8-0 victory at Candlestick Park. The only player to reach base was Jack Clark in the first inning on a throwing error by shortstop Bill Russell.

1986 — San Francisco rookie Robby Thompson set a major league record when he was caught stealing four times in the Giants’ 7-6, 12-inning victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Catcher Bo Diaz threw out Thompson in the fourth, sixth, ninth and 11th innings.

1993 — Anthony Young of the New York Mets set a major league record by losing his 24th straight decision, 5-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

1999 — Ken Griffey Jr. hit his 27th homer and robbed Juan Gonzalez of a three-run shot with a spectacular over-the-fence catch as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 in the final game at the Kingdome.

2003 — Boston set a major league record by scoring 10 runs before the first out. The 50-minute, 91-pitch first inning came during a 25-8 victory over Florida. The Red Sox also tied an AL record with 14 first-inning runs. Johnny Damon matched a major league mark with three hits in an inning.

2008 — Carlos Delgado of the New York Mets homered twice, including a grand slam, and set a franchise record with nine RBIs in a 15-6 rout of the Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the opener of the teams’ two-ballpark doubleheader. The Yankees beat the Mets 9-0 at Shea Stadium in the night game.

2010 — Jamie Moyer surrendered his record-breaking 506th home run but was sharp otherwise, and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of Toronto’s troubles to beat the Blue Jays 11-2. Moyer only mistake was a two-run homer by Vernon Wells in the third inning. Moyer passed former Phillies Hall of Famer Robin Roberts for the most homers allowed in a career.

2016 — Kris Bryant became the first major leaguer to hit three homers and two doubles in a game, and Jake Arrieta added a solo shot, leading the Chicago Cubs to an 11-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Bryant homered twice off Dan Straily and once against Ross Ohlendorf. Arrieta hit an opposite-field drive — his fourth career home run — off Michael Lorenzen.

Today’s birthdays: Abraham Almonte 28; Jim Johnson 34.

June 28

1907 — Twelve Washington baserunners stole against catcher Branch Rickey as the Senators defeated the New York Yankees 16-5.

1910 — Joe Tinker of the Chicago Cubs became the first major leaguer to steal home twice in the same game, an 11-1 win over Cincinnati.

1919 — Carl Mays of Boston pitched two complete games against the New York Yankees. The Red Sox won the first game 2-0 and lost the nightcap 4-1.

1949 — Joe DiMaggio played his first series of the year after a bone spur operation and hit .455, with four home runs and nine RBIs, as the New York Yankees swept Boston at Fenway Park.

1970 — Pittsburgh swept the Chicago Cubs 3-2 and 4-1 in the Pirates’ final games at Forbes Field.

1984 — Dwight Evans of the Boston Red Sox completed the cycle with a three-run 11th-inning homer to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6.

1986 — Phil Niekro of the Cleveland Indians and Don Sutton of the California Angels became the first 300-game winners to start against each other in this century. Neither Niekro nor Sutton got a decision as the Angels scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to win 9-3.

1987 — Mark McGwire homered twice to tie a major league record with five homers over two games, and Steve Ontiveros pitched a two-hitter as the Oakland Athletics beat the Cleveland Indians 10-0.

1994 — Matt Williams tied Willie Stargell’s 1971 NL record for home runs before July with his 28th in San Francisco’s 7-4 loss to Los Angeles.

2004 — David Bell became the first Philadelphia Phillies player in almost nine years to hit for the cycle as the Phillies beat Montreal 14-6.

2007 — Frank Thomas hit his 500th home run to become the 21st major leaguer to reach the career mark. Thomas hit a three-run shot in the first inning, connecting against Minnesota’s Carlos Silva.

2007 — Craig Biggio became the 27th player in major league history to get 3,000 hits with a single in Houston’s 8-5 11-inning victory over Colorado.

2008 — Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo combined to no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Angels lost 1-0. It was the fifth game in the majors since 1900 in which the winning team didn’t get a hit, and first since Boston’s Matt Young lost one in 1992.

2009 — Mariano Rivera earned his 500th save, becoming the second reliever to reach the milestone, and the New York Yankees beat the Mets 4-2 for a Subway Series sweep.

2011 — Jason Bay and Carlos Beltran hit grand slams in consecutive innings — after the New York Mets had gone nearly two years without one — of a 14-3 win over Detroit. Bay and Beltran cleared the bases in the fourth and fifth innings off Daniel Schlereth.

2015 — In an astonishing debut, Steven Matz became the only major league pitcher to drive in four runs in his first career game while leading the New York Mets to a 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Today’s birthdays: Michael Feliz 24; Kevan Smith 29; Brandon Phillips 36.

June 29

1916 — The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds played a nine-inning game with just one baseball.

1923 — Brooklyn’s Jacques Fournier went 6-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and three singles as the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 14-5.

1937 — Chicago Cubs first baseman Rip Collins played an entire game without a putout or an assist.

1941 — In a doubleheader against the Washington Senators, New York’s Joe DiMaggio tied and then broke the American League record of hitting safely in 41 consecutive games. DiMaggio doubled in four at-bats in the opener and singled in five at-bats in the nightcap to break the record set by George Sisler of the St. Louis Browns in 1922.

1968 — Detroit’s Jim Northrup hit his third grand slam in a week as the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2.

1990 — Dave Stewart of the Oakland A’s pitched the first of two no-hitters on this day, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 at the SkyDome. Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers duplicated Stewart’s feat by throwing a 6-0 no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the first time in major league history that two no-hitters were pitched in both leagues on the same day.

1995 — The Dodgers’ Hideo Nomo struck out 13 Colorado Rockies in a 3-0 victory, giving him 50 strikeouts in four games. That broke the Los Angeles record of 49 over four games, accomplished three times by Sandy Koufax, the last 30 years earlier.

2003 — Eric Byrnes hit for the cycle and matched a franchise record with five hits as Oakland beat San Francisco 5-2.

2004 — Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks became the fourth pitcher to record 4,000 strikeouts when he struck out San Diego’s Jeff Cirillo in the eighth inning of the Padres’ 3-2 win.

2007 — Barry Bonds hit his 750th career home run in San Francisco’s 4-3, 10-inning loss to Arizona.

2007 — Aubrey Huff hit for the cycle in Baltimore’s 9-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Huff tripled in the second inning — his 1,000th career hit — doubled in the fourth, hit a three-run homer in the fifth and singled in the seventh.

2010 — Whit Merrifield’s RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning gave South Carolina its first baseball national championship with a 2-1 victory over UCLA in the College World Series.

2012 — Aaron Hill hit for the cycle for the second time in 12 days, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Arizona Diamondbacks’ second baseman cycled on June 18 against Seattle. Brooklyn’s Babe Herman was the only other major leaguer to hit for two cycles in one season since 1900. He accomplished the feat in 1931.

Today’s birthdays: Yolmer Sanchez 25; Tom Koehler 31.

June 30

1908 — At 41 years, 3 months, Cy Young of the Boston Red Sox pitched the third no-hitter of his career, an 8-0 win over the New York Highlanders.

1948 — Cleveland’s Bob Lemon pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers for the first American League no-hitter at night.

1962 — Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers struck out 13 New York Mets en route to the first of four career no-hitters, a 5-0 victory at Dodger Stadium.

1970 — Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati was dedicated, but Henry Aaron spoiled the show for the crowd of 51,050 with a first-inning homer off Jim McGlothlin as Atlanta beat the Reds 8-2.

1978 — Willie McCovey became the 12th player in major league history to hit 500 home runs. His milestone shot off Atlanta’s Jamie Easterly wasn’t enough, as the Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 10-5 in the second game of a doubleheader at Fulton County Stadium.

1995 — Eddie Murray of the Cleveland Indians became the second switch-hitter and the 20th player in baseball history to reach 3,000 hits when he singled against the Minnesota Twins. Murray joined Pete Rose, the career hits leader with 4,256, as the only switch-hitters to get 3,000.

1997 — Bobby Witt of Texas hit the first home run by an American League pitcher in a regular-season game in almost 25 years, connecting off Ismael Valdes in the Rangers’ 3-2 interleague victory over Los Angeles.

1998 — Sammy Sosa hit his 20th home run in June, extending his own major league record for most homers in a month, with an eighth-inning shot for the Cubs against Arizona.

2005 — Kevin Mench hit a career-high three homers and Mark Teixeira homered twice as the Texas Rangers matched a club record with eight home runs in an 18-5 rout of the Los Angeles Angels.

2006 — Adam Dunn hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off closer Bob Wickman to lead Cincinnati to a 9-8 victory over Cleveland.

2006 — The New York Yankees beat the Mets 2-0 as five pitchers combined on a one-hitter.

2008 — Nick Swisher homered from both sides of the plate, hitting his second grand slam in four games and adding a solo shot to lead the Chicago White Sox past Cleveland, 9-7.

2009 — Nick Markakis hit a two-run double off Boston closer Jonathan Papelbon to complete the biggest comeback in Baltimore Orioles history for an 11-10 win. Baltimore trailed 10-1 before scoring five runs in the seventh inning and five more in the eighth.

2016 — Coastal Carolina capitalized on two errors on the same play for four unearned runs in the sixth inning, and the Chanticleers won their first national championship in any sport with a 4-3 victory over Arizona in Game 3 of the College World Series finals. The Chanticleers became the first program since Minnesota in 1956 to win the title in its first CWS appearance.

Today’s birthdays: Trea Turner 24; Cody Asche 27; Jesus Aguilar 27; Blake Treinen 29.

July 1

1910 — Comiskey Park — then known as White Sox Park — held its first major league game, with the St. Louis Browns beating Chicago 2-0.

1917 — Fred Toney of the Cincinnati Reds pitched complete-game victories in a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Toney threw a three-hitter in each game for 4-1 and 5-1 wins, setting a record for the fewest hits allowed in a doubleheader by a pitcher.

1920 — Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators defeated the Boston Red Sox 1-0 at Fenway Park with the season’s only no-hitter.

1925 — Hack Wilson of the New York Giants hit two home runs in the third inning of a 16-7 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader. Wilson also doubled twice during the game.

1941 — Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees singled off Boston’s Jack Wilson in the fourth inning, tying Willie Keeler’s hitting streak of 44 games.

1951 — Bob Feller of the Indians pitched his third career no-hitter, beating the Detroit Tigers 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader at Cleveland.

1990 — Andy Hawkins of the New York Yankees pitched the sixth no-hitter in the majors this season and the third in less than 48 hours, but lost 4-0 to the Chicago White Sox on two outfield errors in the eighth inning.

1994 — Baltimore and California tied a major league record by combining for 11 home runs in the Orioles’ 14-7 victory. Jeffrey Hammonds hit two homers for Baltimore.

1997 — Detroit’s Bobby Higginson homered in the first inning against the New York Mets, tying a major league record by homering in four consecutive at-bats over two games. Higginson, who struck out looking in his next at-bat, became the 23rd player since 1900 to accomplish the feat and the fourth Tiger.

2002 — Los Angeles’ Eric Gagne picked up his 30th save in a 4-0 win over Arizona, reaching that mark in the Dodgers’ 82nd game — a major league record. The previous mark was 83 games by Bobby Thigpen with the Chicago White Sox in 1990 and Lee Smith with St. Louis in 1993.

2009 — One run was enough for a victory for three National League teams, the first time in 33 years there were three 1-0 games in one league on the same day. The Mets, Dodgers and Reds came away with 1-0 victories. The last time there were three 1-0 games in one league was Sept. 1, 1976, in the NL.

2009 — One day after succumbing to the greatest comeback in Orioles history, the Red Sox staged an improbable rally of their own. Boston used a four-run ninth inning to pull even, Julio Lugo singled in the tiebreaking run in the 11th and Jonathan Papelbon became the team’s career saves leader by closing out a 6-5 victory over Baltimore.

2014 — The Cleveland Indians executed an unorthodox triple play in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers that required two video replay reviews to sort out. With runners on first and third, Adrian Gonzalez lifted a fly ball to left fielder Michael Brantley, who threw out Dee Gordon at the plate. Catcher Yan Gomes then fired to second baseman Jason Kipnis for the tag on Yasiel Puig as he slid headfirst. Cleveland manager Terry Francona challenged the original safe call at second and got the play overturned after a replay delay that lasted 1 minute, 29 seconds. Dodgers skipper Don Mattingly then challenged the call at the plate, but that call stood after another wait of 1 minute, 34 seconds. Cleveland went on to a 10-3 win.

2015 — Carlos Carrasco came within one strike of throwing the Cleveland Indians’ first no-hitter since 1981, giving up an RBI single to Joey Butler over leaping second baseman Jason Kipnis’ glove in an 8-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

2016 — Carlos Santana hit a solo homer in the 19th inning as the Cleveland Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 to extend their winning streak to a franchise-record 14 games.

Today’s birthdays: Aaron Sanchez 25; Michael Wacha 26; Colin Rea 27; Mike Montgomery 28; Charlie Blackmon 31; Nelson Cruz 37.

