Orioles 8, Rays 5

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rickard lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.295
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.270
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Joseph c
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Gentry rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Janish ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.143
|b-S.Smith ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Tejada ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|3
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Smith cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.350
|Dickerson lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.253
|Morrison 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Plouffe dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|a-Peterson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Robertson ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Featherston 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.269
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|35
|5
|13
|5
|3
|10
|Baltimore
|020
|101
|013—8
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|130
|000—5
|13
|0
a-grounded out for Plouffe in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Janish in the 9th.
E_Tillman (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Rickard (6), Gentry (2), Plouffe (6). HR_Joseph (3), off Odorizzi; Mancini (14), off Odorizzi; Schoop (15), off Whitley; Longoria (12), off Tillman. RBIs_Rickard (9), Schoop 2 (48), Jones (34), Mancini (43), Joseph (13), Janish 2 (2), Longoria 3 (46), Featherston 2 (5). CS_Robertson (1). SF_Jones, Featherston. S_Gentry, M.Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Rickard, Jones, Trumbo 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Dickerson 2, Morrison, Featherston). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Longoria. GIDP_Mancini, Longoria, Peterson.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Janish, Schoop, Mancini), (Janish, Schoop, Mancini); Tampa Bay 1 (Longoria, Featherston, Morrison).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tillman
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|4
|2
|5
|92
|8.39
|Crichton
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|8.03
|Bleier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.88
|O’Day
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.55
|Brach, W, 2-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.43
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|91
|4.00
|Hunter, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.49
|Whitley, BS, 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.00
|Colome, L, 1-3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|15
|3.15
Crichton pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-0, O’Day 1-0. HBP_Odorizzi (Schoop), Colome (Schoop). WP_Tillman, Crichton.
Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:15. A_15,943 (31,042).