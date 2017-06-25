Orioles 8, Rays 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rickard lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .228 Schoop 2b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .295 Jones cf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .270 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .255 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .321 Joseph c 4 3 3 1 0 1 .270 Gentry rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .186 Janish ss 3 0 1 2 0 1 .143 b-S.Smith ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .264 Tejada ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Totals 34 8 10 8 3 9

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. M.Smith cf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .350 Dickerson lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .330 Longoria 3b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .253 Morrison 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Souza Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .264 Plouffe dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .221 a-Peterson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Robertson ss 3 1 2 0 1 1 .224 Featherston 2b 3 0 1 2 0 2 .269 Sucre c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .245 Totals 35 5 13 5 3 10

Baltimore 020 101 013—8 10 1 Tampa Bay 010 130 000—5 13 0

a-grounded out for Plouffe in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Janish in the 9th.

E_Tillman (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Rickard (6), Gentry (2), Plouffe (6). HR_Joseph (3), off Odorizzi; Mancini (14), off Odorizzi; Schoop (15), off Whitley; Longoria (12), off Tillman. RBIs_Rickard (9), Schoop 2 (48), Jones (34), Mancini (43), Joseph (13), Janish 2 (2), Longoria 3 (46), Featherston 2 (5). CS_Robertson (1). SF_Jones, Featherston. S_Gentry, M.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Rickard, Jones, Trumbo 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Dickerson 2, Morrison, Featherston). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Longoria. GIDP_Mancini, Longoria, Peterson.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Janish, Schoop, Mancini), (Janish, Schoop, Mancini); Tampa Bay 1 (Longoria, Featherston, Morrison).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tillman 4 1-3 8 5 4 2 5 92 8.39 Crichton 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 23 8.03 Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.88 O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.55 Brach, W, 2-1 2 2 0 0 0 1 26 2.43 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 5 91 4.00 Hunter, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 2.49 Whitley, BS, 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 3.00 Colome, L, 1-3 1 2 3 3 2 1 15 3.15

Crichton pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-0, O’Day 1-0. HBP_Odorizzi (Schoop), Colome (Schoop). WP_Tillman, Crichton.

Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:15. A_15,943 (31,042).