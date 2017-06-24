502

Baltimore Orioles

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles 8, Rays 3

Orioles 8, Rays 3

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 7:36 pm 06/24/2017 07:36pm
Share
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
S.Smith rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .264
Gentry rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .228
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291
Jones cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .274
Trumbo dh 4 1 2 2 1 0 .262
Mancini 1b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .322
Castillo c 5 1 1 2 0 2 .284
Rickard lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .250
Janish ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .091
Totals 37 8 11 8 3 10
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
M.Smith cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .346
Dickerson dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .329
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .253
Morrison 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .252
Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Peterson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Beckham ss 2 0 0 0 2 2 .278
Robertson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Totals 30 3 7 3 5 9
Baltimore 021 000 410—8 11 0
Tampa Bay 003 000 000—3 7 1

E_Longoria (6). LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Trumbo (12). HR_Castillo (8), off Faria; Jones (13), off Faria; Mancini (13), off Diaz; Dickerson (17), off Bundy; Longoria (11), off Bundy. RBIs_Machado (38), Jones (33), Trumbo 2 (35), Mancini 2 (42), Castillo 2 (25), Dickerson 2 (39), Longoria (43). SF_Machado. S_Janish.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (S.Smith, Schoop, Trumbo 2, Rickard); Tampa Bay 1 (Souza Jr.). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Jones, S.Smith. GIDP_Morrison, Peterson, Robertson.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Janish, Schoop, Mancini), (Schoop, Janish, Mancini), (Schoop, Janish, Mancini).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, W, 8-6 7 5 3 3 4 8 105 3.73
Hart 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 21 3.66
Givens 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.41
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Faria 6 5 3 3 1 7 108 2.10
Alvarado, L, 0-3 0 0 1 1 1 0 6 5.89
Diaz 2 5 4 4 0 2 29 5.61
Farquhar 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 4.24

Alvarado pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Givens 2-0, Diaz 1-1. HBP_Faria 2 (Schoop,Mancini). WP_Faria.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:10. A_23,902 (31,042).

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles 8, Rays 3
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Baltimore Orioles