Orioles 8, Rays 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|S.Smith rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Gentry rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Jones cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Mancini 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.322
|Castillo c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.284
|Rickard lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Janish ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|3
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Smith cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.346
|Dickerson dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.329
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Morrison 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Peterson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Beckham ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.278
|Robertson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|5
|9
|Baltimore
|021
|000
|410—8
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|003
|000
|000—3
|7
|1
E_Longoria (6). LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Trumbo (12). HR_Castillo (8), off Faria; Jones (13), off Faria; Mancini (13), off Diaz; Dickerson (17), off Bundy; Longoria (11), off Bundy. RBIs_Machado (38), Jones (33), Trumbo 2 (35), Mancini 2 (42), Castillo 2 (25), Dickerson 2 (39), Longoria (43). SF_Machado. S_Janish.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (S.Smith, Schoop, Trumbo 2, Rickard); Tampa Bay 1 (Souza Jr.). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Jones, S.Smith. GIDP_Morrison, Peterson, Robertson.
DP_Baltimore 3 (Janish, Schoop, Mancini), (Schoop, Janish, Mancini), (Schoop, Janish, Mancini).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 8-6
|7
|5
|3
|3
|4
|8
|105
|3.73
|Hart
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.66
|Givens
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.41
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faria
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|108
|2.10
|Alvarado, L, 0-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5.89
|Diaz
|2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|29
|5.61
|Farquhar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.24
Alvarado pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Givens 2-0, Diaz 1-1. HBP_Faria 2 (Schoop,Mancini). WP_Faria.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:10. A_23,902 (31,042).