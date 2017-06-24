Orioles 8, Rays 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. S.Smith rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .264 Gentry rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .228 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Jones cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .274 Trumbo dh 4 1 2 2 1 0 .262 Mancini 1b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .322 Castillo c 5 1 1 2 0 2 .284 Rickard lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .250 Janish ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .091 Totals 37 8 11 8 3 10

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. M.Smith cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .346 Dickerson dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .329 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .253 Morrison 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .252 Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265 Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Peterson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Beckham ss 2 0 0 0 2 2 .278 Robertson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Totals 30 3 7 3 5 9

Baltimore 021 000 410—8 11 0 Tampa Bay 003 000 000—3 7 1

E_Longoria (6). LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Trumbo (12). HR_Castillo (8), off Faria; Jones (13), off Faria; Mancini (13), off Diaz; Dickerson (17), off Bundy; Longoria (11), off Bundy. RBIs_Machado (38), Jones (33), Trumbo 2 (35), Mancini 2 (42), Castillo 2 (25), Dickerson 2 (39), Longoria (43). SF_Machado. S_Janish.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (S.Smith, Schoop, Trumbo 2, Rickard); Tampa Bay 1 (Souza Jr.). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Jones, S.Smith. GIDP_Morrison, Peterson, Robertson.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Janish, Schoop, Mancini), (Schoop, Janish, Mancini), (Schoop, Janish, Mancini).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, W, 8-6 7 5 3 3 4 8 105 3.73 Hart 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 21 3.66 Givens 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.41 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Faria 6 5 3 3 1 7 108 2.10 Alvarado, L, 0-3 0 0 1 1 1 0 6 5.89 Diaz 2 5 4 4 0 2 29 5.61 Farquhar 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 4.24

Alvarado pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Givens 2-0, Diaz 1-1. HBP_Faria 2 (Schoop,Mancini). WP_Faria.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:10. A_23,902 (31,042).