Orioles 6, Indians 5

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.254
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.265
|1-Robertson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Chisenhall rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Zimmer cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Jackson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|7
|2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Gentry lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Machado 3b
|4
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.227
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Kim lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|a-Rickard ph-lf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Tejada ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|1
|9
|Cleveland
|200
|300
|000—5
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|110
|030
|10x—6
|11
|1
a-struck out for Kim in the 6th.
1-ran for Encarnacion in the 9th.
E_Castillo (2). LOB_Cleveland 11, Baltimore 5. 2B_Lindor (20), Zimmer (6), Machado (14), Jones (7). HR_Encarnacion (17), off Tillman; Machado (14), off Tomlin; Schoop (14), off Tomlin; Machado (15), off Tomlin. RBIs_Lindor 2 (30), Encarnacion 2 (39), Jackson (12), Machado 4 (36), Jones (32), Schoop (42). S_Chisenhall.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Lindor, Kipnis 2, Gomes, Zimmer 2); Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Schoop). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Baltimore 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Trumbo. GIDP_Gomes, Castillo.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Kipnis, Santana); Baltimore 1 (Machado, Schoop, Tejada).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tomlin
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|5
|85
|6.07
|Goody
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.29
|Logan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|3.31
|Shaw, L, 1-2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.62
|McAllister
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.51
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tillman
|4
|8
|5
|5
|3
|0
|94
|8.39
|Asher
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|33
|5.06
|Bleier
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|1.69
|Castro, W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.25
|Givens, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.50
|Brach, S, 13-16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|2.59
Tillman pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Goody 1-0, Asher 1-0, Bleier 2-0, Castro 3-0. WP_Tillman 2.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:40. A_22,891 (45,971).