Orioles 6, Indians 5

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 2 2 1 0 .254 Kipnis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .320 Encarnacion dh 4 1 2 2 1 0 .265 1-Robertson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Chisenhall rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .298 Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .226 Gomes c 5 1 0 0 0 2 .228 Zimmer cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .294 Jackson lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .298 Totals 35 5 11 5 7 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .272 Gentry lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Machado 3b 4 3 4 4 0 0 .227 Jones cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .269 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .305 Schoop 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .289 Castillo c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Kim lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .258 a-Rickard ph-lf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Tejada ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .231 Totals 34 6 11 6 1 9

Cleveland 200 300 000—5 11 0 Baltimore 110 030 10x—6 11 1

a-struck out for Kim in the 6th.

1-ran for Encarnacion in the 9th.

E_Castillo (2). LOB_Cleveland 11, Baltimore 5. 2B_Lindor (20), Zimmer (6), Machado (14), Jones (7). HR_Encarnacion (17), off Tillman; Machado (14), off Tomlin; Schoop (14), off Tomlin; Machado (15), off Tomlin. RBIs_Lindor 2 (30), Encarnacion 2 (39), Jackson (12), Machado 4 (36), Jones (32), Schoop (42). S_Chisenhall.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Lindor, Kipnis 2, Gomes, Zimmer 2); Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Schoop). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Baltimore 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Trumbo. GIDP_Gomes, Castillo.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Kipnis, Santana); Baltimore 1 (Machado, Schoop, Tejada).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tomlin 4 2-3 8 5 5 0 5 85 6.07 Goody 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 1.29 Logan 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.31 Shaw, L, 1-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 11 2.62 McAllister 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.51 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tillman 4 8 5 5 3 0 94 8.39 Asher 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 33 5.06 Bleier 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 14 1.69 Castro, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.25 Givens, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.50 Brach, S, 13-16 1 1 0 0 1 0 30 2.59

Tillman pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Goody 1-0, Asher 1-0, Bleier 2-0, Castro 3-0. WP_Tillman 2.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:40. A_22,891 (45,971).