Machado hits 2 HRs, has 4 RBIs as Orioles beat Indians 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Manny Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland 6-5 on Tuesday night and end the Indians’ six-game winning streak.

After the Orioles rallied from a 5-2 deficit to pull even, Machado doubled off Bryan Shaw (1-2) in the seventh inning and scored on a double by Adam Jones.

Machado’s first four-hit game since last August lifted his batting average 13 points to .227. He hit a solo homer in the first and tied it with a three-run drive in the fifth.

Miguel Castro (1-0) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to earn his first big league victory.

Brad Brach pitched the ninth for his 13th save, retiring Yan Gomes on a deep fly ball with runners on the corners and two outs.

It was only the fourth win in 13 games for the Orioles, who allowed at least five runs in a 17th consecutive game. That’s the longest run in AL history and just three short of the dubious record of 20 set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Juan Encarnacion homered for the Indians, whose season-high winning streak included a 12-0 rout of the Orioles on Monday night.

Orioles starter Chris Tillman allowed five runs and eight hits in four-plus innings, but Baltimore’s comeback enabled him to avoid losing a sixth straight start.

Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin yielded a season-high three homers in 4 2/3 innings.

Encarnacion made it 2-0 in the first inning with a drive into the second deck in left field, a feat performed previously only three times in the 26-year history of Camden Yards.

After Jonathan Schoop tied it with a solo shot in the second, Cleveland used a two-out RBI single by Austin Jackson and a two-run double by Francisco Lindor to go up 5-2 in the fourth.

EXTRA SPECIAL

Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez hit two singles to become the first Indians player to have at least two hits in eight straight games since Kenny Lofton in June 1996. On Monday, Ramirez set a modern-day record with 14 extra-base hits over a seven-day span.

FIRST PITCH

Actor Michael Kelly, who plays White House chief of staff Doug Stamper on “House of Cards,” threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Kelly grew up in Atlanta rooting for the Braves, but he called the Orioles “my AL team” because he’s watched several games at Camden Yards while in town for the Baltimore-based series. Kelly said he “practiced all week” for his big moment — then short-hopped the throw to the plate.

ROSTER MOVES

The Orioles transferred closer Zach Britton (forearm strain) to the 60-day DL, a move that allowed the team to select the contract of OF Craig Gentry from Triple-A Norfolk and add him to the 40-man roster. Britton went on the DL on May 5 and isn’t expected to return until just before the All-Star break. … Baltimore also recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Triple-A Norfolk, and optioned INF David Washington and LHP Vidal Nuno to Norfolk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: OF Brandon Guyer (sprained wrist) went 1 for 2 in his third rehab outing for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. He’s 3 for 6 with a home run and two walks since his assignment began. . RHP Danny Salazar (shoulder soreness) threw a bullpen session Monday and did some fielding drills on Tuesday, manager Terry Francona said.

Orioles: Britton began his rehabilitation assignment with a scoreless inning for Class-A Aberdeen. … Darren O’Day (right shoulder strain) could come off the DL on Friday if all goes well after his simulated game Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco (7-3, 3.21 ERA) makes his first start at Camden Yards since 2014 on Wednesday night. He’s 5-1 with a 2.89 ERA away from home this season.

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (3-6, 6.60 ERA) starts for the Orioles. In his first 15 starts, he made it through seven innings only once.