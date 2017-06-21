Indians 5, Orioles 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.256
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Gonzalez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.322
|Encarnacion dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Chisenhall rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.299
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Jackson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Zimmer cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Perez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.174
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|3
|11
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|c-Gentry ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Kim lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|a-Rickard ph-lf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Janish ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Tejada ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|0
|14
|Cleveland
|000
|030
|002—5
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001—1
|9
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Kim in the 7th. b-struck out for Janish in the 7th. c-struck out for Smith in the 8th.
E_Ramirez (6). LOB_Cleveland 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Perez (3), Schoop (21). HR_Lindor (14), off Gausman. RBIs_Lindor 3 (33), Kipnis (24), Perez (13), Schoop (43). SB_Kipnis (4), Chisenhall (2), Zimmer (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Encarnacion, Chisenhall 2, Santana 2); Baltimore 5 (Mancini, Joseph, Tejada 3). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 13; Baltimore 1 for 8.
GIDP_Schoop.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Kipnis, Santana).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 8-3
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|10
|95
|2.99
|Miller, H, 16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|1.43
|Otero
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.54
|Shaw, S, 2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.60
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 3-7
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|9
|112
|6.47
|Hart
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|3.79
|Castro
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|4.32
|Asher
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.99
Carrasco pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Miller 3-0, Shaw 2-0, Hart 1-0, Asher 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:16. A_26,596 (45,971).