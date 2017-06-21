Indians 5, Orioles 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 1 2 3 0 0 .256 Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .237 Gonzalez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Ramirez 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .322 Encarnacion dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .259 Chisenhall rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .299 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Jackson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Zimmer cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .303 Perez c 4 2 2 1 0 2 .174 Totals 38 5 11 5 3 11

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273 c-Gentry ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Trumbo dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .260 Mancini 1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .314 Schoop 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .292 Kim lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253 a-Rickard ph-lf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Joseph c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Janish ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Tejada ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Totals 36 1 9 1 0 14

Cleveland 000 030 002—5 11 1 Baltimore 000 000 001—1 9 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Kim in the 7th. b-struck out for Janish in the 7th. c-struck out for Smith in the 8th.

E_Ramirez (6). LOB_Cleveland 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Perez (3), Schoop (21). HR_Lindor (14), off Gausman. RBIs_Lindor 3 (33), Kipnis (24), Perez (13), Schoop (43). SB_Kipnis (4), Chisenhall (2), Zimmer (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Encarnacion, Chisenhall 2, Santana 2); Baltimore 5 (Mancini, Joseph, Tejada 3). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 13; Baltimore 1 for 8.

GIDP_Schoop.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Kipnis, Santana).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, W, 8-3 6 7 0 0 0 10 95 2.99 Miller, H, 16 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 1.43 Otero 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 19 3.54 Shaw, S, 2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.60 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 3-7 5 2-3 6 3 3 2 9 112 6.47 Hart 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 38 3.79 Castro 1-3 5 2 2 0 0 22 4.32 Asher 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.99

Carrasco pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 3-0, Shaw 2-0, Hart 1-0, Asher 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:16. A_26,596 (45,971).