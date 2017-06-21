Indians 5, Orioles 1

|Cleveland
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|S.Smith rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gentry ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Chsnhll rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|A.Jcksn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kim lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Rickard ph-lf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|C.Jseph c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Janish ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tejada ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|030
|002—5
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001—1
E_Jose.Ramirez (6). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_R.Perez (3), Schoop (21). HR_Lindor (14). SB_Kipnis (4), Chisenhall (2), B.Zimmer (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Carrasco W,8-3
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Miller H,16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Otero
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Shaw S,2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Gausman L,3-7
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|9
|Hart
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castro
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Asher
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Carrasco pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:16. A_26,596 (45,971).