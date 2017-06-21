502

Baltimore Orioles

Indians 5, Orioles 1

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 11:14 pm 06/21/2017 11:14pm
Cleveland Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 1 2 3 S.Smith rf 3 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 1 Gentry ph-lf 1 0 0 0
E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0 M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 0 0
Jose.Rm 3b 5 0 2 0 A.Jones cf 4 0 1 0
Encrnco dh 5 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 4 0 2 0
Chsnhll rf 3 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 3 0
C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 2 1
A.Jcksn lf 4 0 0 0 Kim lf 2 0 0 0
B.Zmmer cf 4 2 2 0 Rickard ph-lf-rf 2 0 0 0
R.Perez c 4 2 2 1 C.Jseph c 4 0 0 0
Janish ss 2 0 0 0
Tejada ph-ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 38 5 11 5 Totals 36 1 9 1
Cleveland 000 030 002—5
Baltimore 000 000 001—1

E_Jose.Ramirez (6). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_R.Perez (3), Schoop (21). HR_Lindor (14). SB_Kipnis (4), Chisenhall (2), B.Zimmer (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco W,8-3 6 7 0 0 0 10
Miller H,16 2 0 0 0 0 3
Otero 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Shaw S,2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Gausman L,3-7 5 2-3 6 3 3 2 9
Hart 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Castro 1-3 5 2 2 0 0
Asher 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Carrasco pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:16. A_26,596 (45,971).

Baltimore Orioles