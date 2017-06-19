Indians 12, Orioles 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Gonzalez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Ramirez 3b
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.261
|Chisenhall rf-1b
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Santana 1b
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.225
|1-Robertson pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Zimmer cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Jackson lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.296
|Totals
|44
|12
|17
|11
|6
|5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Rickard cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Joseph c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Janish ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Castillo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Washington rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kim lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Tejada ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|11
|Cleveland
|000
|443
|001—12
|17
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|2
1-ran for Santana in the 8th.
E_Mancini (2), Janish (1). LOB_Cleveland 13, Baltimore 3. 2B_Ramirez 2 (23), Encarnacion (7), Chisenhall (10), Gomes (10), Jackson 2 (9). 3B_Ramirez (3). HR_Kipnis (8), off Bundy; Santana (9), off Nuno. RBIs_Kipnis (23), Encarnacion (37), Chisenhall 2 (37), Santana 3 (38), Zimmer (20), Jackson 3 (11). SF_Santana.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 10 (Lindor 6, Encarnacion, Gomes, Jackson, Robertson). RISP_Cleveland 7 for 17; .
GIDP_Gomes.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Bundy, Schoop, Mancini).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 6-2
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11
|108
|3.58
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 7-6
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|100
|3.72
|Nuno
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|0
|28
|10.43
|Ynoa
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|60
|2.61
|Bleier
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|24
|1.74
Nuno pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Nuno 1-1, Ynoa 3-2. HBP_Bundy (Gomes). WP_Bleier.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:57. A_13,875 (45,971).