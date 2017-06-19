Indians 12, Orioles 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 6 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Kipnis 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .238 Gonzalez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Ramirez 3b 6 2 3 0 0 0 .318 Encarnacion dh 4 4 1 1 2 0 .261 Chisenhall rf-1b 6 1 3 2 0 1 .289 Santana 1b 2 2 2 3 2 0 .225 1-Robertson pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Gomes c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .236 Zimmer cf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .293 Jackson lf 4 0 2 3 1 0 .296 Totals 44 12 17 11 6 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Rickard cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Joseph c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Jones cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Janish ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Castillo c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Washington rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Kim lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Tejada ss-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Totals 30 0 3 0 0 11

Cleveland 000 443 001—12 17 0 Baltimore 000 000 000— 0 3 2

1-ran for Santana in the 8th.

E_Mancini (2), Janish (1). LOB_Cleveland 13, Baltimore 3. 2B_Ramirez 2 (23), Encarnacion (7), Chisenhall (10), Gomes (10), Jackson 2 (9). 3B_Ramirez (3). HR_Kipnis (8), off Bundy; Santana (9), off Nuno. RBIs_Kipnis (23), Encarnacion (37), Chisenhall 2 (37), Santana 3 (38), Zimmer (20), Jackson 3 (11). SF_Santana.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 10 (Lindor 6, Encarnacion, Gomes, Jackson, Robertson). RISP_Cleveland 7 for 17; .

GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Bundy, Schoop, Mancini).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, W, 6-2 9 3 0 0 0 11 108 3.58 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 7-6 4 1-3 6 6 6 3 2 100 3.72 Nuno 2-3 6 5 5 2 0 28 10.43 Ynoa 3 4 0 0 1 2 60 2.61 Bleier 1 1 1 0 0 1 24 1.74

Nuno pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Nuno 1-1, Ynoa 3-2. HBP_Bundy (Gomes). WP_Bleier.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:57. A_13,875 (45,971).