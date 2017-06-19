502

Baltimore Orioles

Indians 12, Orioles 0

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:43 pm 06/19/2017 10:43pm
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 6 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Kipnis 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .238
Gonzalez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .313
Ramirez 3b 6 2 3 0 0 0 .318
Encarnacion dh 4 4 1 1 2 0 .261
Chisenhall rf-1b 6 1 3 2 0 1 .289
Santana 1b 2 2 2 3 2 0 .225
1-Robertson pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Gomes c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .236
Zimmer cf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .293
Jackson lf 4 0 2 3 1 0 .296
Totals 44 12 17 11 6 5
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Rickard cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Joseph c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Jones cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Janish ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Castillo c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Washington rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Kim lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Tejada ss-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Totals 30 0 3 0 0 11
Cleveland 000 443 001—12 17 0
Baltimore 000 000 000— 0 3 2

1-ran for Santana in the 8th.

E_Mancini (2), Janish (1). LOB_Cleveland 13, Baltimore 3. 2B_Ramirez 2 (23), Encarnacion (7), Chisenhall (10), Gomes (10), Jackson 2 (9). 3B_Ramirez (3). HR_Kipnis (8), off Bundy; Santana (9), off Nuno. RBIs_Kipnis (23), Encarnacion (37), Chisenhall 2 (37), Santana 3 (38), Zimmer (20), Jackson 3 (11). SF_Santana.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 10 (Lindor 6, Encarnacion, Gomes, Jackson, Robertson). RISP_Cleveland 7 for 17; .

GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Bundy, Schoop, Mancini).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 6-2 9 3 0 0 0 11 108 3.58
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 7-6 4 1-3 6 6 6 3 2 100 3.72
Nuno 2-3 6 5 5 2 0 28 10.43
Ynoa 3 4 0 0 1 2 60 2.61
Bleier 1 1 1 0 0 1 24 1.74

Nuno pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Nuno 1-1, Ynoa 3-2. HBP_Bundy (Gomes). WP_Bleier.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:57. A_13,875 (45,971).

Indians 12, Orioles 0
