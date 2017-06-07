Edwin Jackson joins Orioles, set to pitch for 12th MLB team

BALTIMORE (AP) — Call it an even dozen for right-hander Edwin Jackson.

Jackson will resume his lengthy major league career with Baltimore — his 12th different big league team — after the Orioles on Wednesday selected his contract from Triple-A Norfolk.

The 33-year-old Jackson will earn $850,000 as a major leaguer.

Jackson broke into the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003. The Orioles are counting on his experience and pitching prowess to bring stability to an overused bullpen.

“He’s a guy we hope can do a job that needs to be done,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s certainly done it in the past.”

So, what does it take to pitch for so many teams over so many years?

“I look at as, he’s had something for a long time that people are in need of, and he’s evolved a little bit as a pitcher as he’s gotten older,” Showalter said.

Jackson is 93-114 with a 4.65 ERA in 361 games, including 275 starts. He pitched last year for San Diego, going 5-6 with a 5.89 ERA.

Jackson pitched in 12 games with Norfolk this spring, starting once. He had a 3.10 ERA but walked 10 in 20 1/3 innings.

Not that Jackson has ever been known as a control artist. He threw 149 pitches and walked eight batters while throwing a no-hitter for Arizona against Tampa Bay on June 25, 2010.

That was long ago. Now he’s in the majors again, looking to make the most of yet another opportunity.

“Like a wise man told me, it’s not about making it, it’s about staying,” Jackson said. “It’s great to make it back, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

The Orioles hope Jackson’s learned enough along the way to make a difference for a team battling to stay in contention in the rugged AL East.

“There’s a reason why Edwin has pitched as long as he has,” Showalter said. “He comes in with a lot of experience.”

Jackson is eager to do well one more time for yet another club.

“I’ve definitely been putting in a lot of work,” he said. “I’m excited to be back in the clubhouse, back in a place I feel like I belong and want to be.”

To make room for Jackson on the roster, the Orioles optioned left-hander Donnie Hart to Norfolk. Hart had a 2.08 ERA on May 14, but a series of ineffective outings left him at 4.32.

“Donnie needs to get back to some of the things he was doing to be successful,” Showalter said.



