Orioles 7, Blue Jays 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pillar cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .308 Carrera lf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .286 Bautista rf-3b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .231 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .279 Travis 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .232 Martin c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Barney 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Goins ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .191 a-Alford ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Coghlan ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Totals 36 5 11 4 2 9

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .307 Jones cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .265 Machado 3b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .225 Davis 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .255 Trumbo dh 4 2 3 3 0 0 .265 Castillo c 3 1 1 3 1 0 .364 Kim lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .226 1-Rickard pr-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Hardy ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .194 Totals 33 7 11 7 7 5

Toronto 100 001 300—5 11 0 Baltimore 101 020 30x—7 11 1

a-struck out for Goins in the 7th. b-struck out for Alford in the 9th.

1-ran for Kim in the 6th.

E_Hardy (4). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Travis (16). HR_Smoak (10), off Gausman; Bautista (7), off Givens; Machado (10), off Bolsinger; Trumbo (6), off Bolsinger; Castillo (4), off Barnes. RBIs_Bautista 3 (22), Smoak (29), Machado (24), Trumbo 3 (22), Castillo 3 (16). SB_Pillar (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Bautista, Morales, Smoak, Barney); Baltimore 2 (Kim 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Morales, Hardy. GIDP_Morales, Martin, Barney, Jones, Hardy.

DP_Toronto 2 (Barney, Travis, Smoak), (Bautista, Smoak); Baltimore 3 (Schoop, Hardy, Davis), (Hardy, Schoop, Davis), (Machado, Schoop, Davis).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bolsinger 5 1-3 6 4 4 5 5 102 6.32 Leone 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.43 Loup 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 2.76 Barnes, L, 0-2 2-3 4 2 2 0 0 19 2.70 Valdez 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 0.00 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 6 10 2 2 1 5 110 6.65 Bleier, H, 1 1-3 0 2 1 1 1 14 4.32 Givens, W, 5-0 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.47 O’Day, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.15 Brach, S, 9-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.68

Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-0, Barnes 1-1, Givens 2-2. WP_Bolsinger, Leone.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:22. A_45,416 (45,971).