Orioles 7, Blue Jays 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pillar cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Carrera lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Bautista rf-3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.231
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Travis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Martin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Barney 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Goins ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|a-Alford ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Coghlan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|2
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Davis 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Trumbo dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.265
|Castillo c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.364
|Kim lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|1-Rickard pr-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Hardy ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.194
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|7
|5
|Toronto
|100
|001
|300—5
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|101
|020
|30x—7
|11
|1
a-struck out for Goins in the 7th. b-struck out for Alford in the 9th.
1-ran for Kim in the 6th.
E_Hardy (4). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Travis (16). HR_Smoak (10), off Gausman; Bautista (7), off Givens; Machado (10), off Bolsinger; Trumbo (6), off Bolsinger; Castillo (4), off Barnes. RBIs_Bautista 3 (22), Smoak (29), Machado (24), Trumbo 3 (22), Castillo 3 (16). SB_Pillar (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Bautista, Morales, Smoak, Barney); Baltimore 2 (Kim 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Morales, Hardy. GIDP_Morales, Martin, Barney, Jones, Hardy.
DP_Toronto 2 (Barney, Travis, Smoak), (Bautista, Smoak); Baltimore 3 (Schoop, Hardy, Davis), (Hardy, Schoop, Davis), (Machado, Schoop, Davis).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bolsinger
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|5
|5
|102
|6.32
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4.43
|Loup
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2.76
|Barnes, L, 0-2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|2.70
|Valdez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|6
|10
|2
|2
|1
|5
|110
|6.65
|Bleier, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|14
|4.32
|Givens, W, 5-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.47
|O’Day, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.15
|Brach, S, 9-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.68
Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-0, Barnes 1-1, Givens 2-2. WP_Bolsinger, Leone.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:22. A_45,416 (45,971).