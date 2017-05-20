Baltimore Orioles

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles 7, Blue Jays 5

Orioles 7, Blue Jays 5

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 11:12 pm 05/20/2017 11:12pm
Share

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pillar cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .308
Carrera lf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .286
Bautista rf-3b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .231
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .279
Travis 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .232
Martin c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Barney 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Goins ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .191
a-Alford ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Coghlan ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Totals 36 5 11 4 2 9
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .307
Jones cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .265
Machado 3b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .225
Davis 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .255
Trumbo dh 4 2 3 3 0 0 .265
Castillo c 3 1 1 3 1 0 .364
Kim lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .226
1-Rickard pr-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Hardy ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .194
Totals 33 7 11 7 7 5
Toronto 100 001 300—5 11 0
Baltimore 101 020 30x—7 11 1

a-struck out for Goins in the 7th. b-struck out for Alford in the 9th.

1-ran for Kim in the 6th.

E_Hardy (4). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Travis (16). HR_Smoak (10), off Gausman; Bautista (7), off Givens; Machado (10), off Bolsinger; Trumbo (6), off Bolsinger; Castillo (4), off Barnes. RBIs_Bautista 3 (22), Smoak (29), Machado (24), Trumbo 3 (22), Castillo 3 (16). SB_Pillar (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Bautista, Morales, Smoak, Barney); Baltimore 2 (Kim 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Morales, Hardy. GIDP_Morales, Martin, Barney, Jones, Hardy.

DP_Toronto 2 (Barney, Travis, Smoak), (Bautista, Smoak); Baltimore 3 (Schoop, Hardy, Davis), (Hardy, Schoop, Davis), (Machado, Schoop, Davis).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bolsinger 5 1-3 6 4 4 5 5 102 6.32
Leone 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.43
Loup 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 2.76
Barnes, L, 0-2 2-3 4 2 2 0 0 19 2.70
Valdez 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman 6 10 2 2 1 5 110 6.65
Bleier, H, 1 1-3 0 2 1 1 1 14 4.32
Givens, W, 5-0 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.47
O’Day, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.15
Brach, S, 9-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.68

Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-0, Barnes 1-1, Givens 2-2. WP_Bolsinger, Leone.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:22. A_45,416 (45,971).

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles 7, Blue Jays 5
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Baltimore Orioles