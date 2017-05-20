Orioles 7, Blue Jays 5

|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pillar cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|S.Smith rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Carrera lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Btsta rf-3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|M.Mchdo 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Trumbo dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Travis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|W.Cstll c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Ru.Mrtn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kim lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barney 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rickard pr-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Goins ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alford ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hardy ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Coghlan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|Toronto
|100
|001
|300—5
|Baltimore
|101
|020
|30x—7
E_J.Hardy (4). DP_Toronto 2, Baltimore 3. LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Travis (16). HR_J.Bautista (7), Smoak (10), M.Machado (10), Trumbo (6), W.Castillo (4). SB_Pillar (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Bolsinger
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Loup
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barnes L,0-2 BS,1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Valdez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|Gausman
|6
|10
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Bleier H,1
|1-3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Givens W,5-0 BS,3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|O’Day H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brach S,9-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
WP_Bolsinger, Leone.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:22. A_45,416 (45,971).