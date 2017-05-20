Baltimore Orioles

Orioles 7, Blue Jays 5

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 11:12 pm 05/20/2017 11:12pm
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pillar cf 5 2 2 0 S.Smith rf 4 0 1 0
Carrera lf 3 1 0 0 A.Jones cf 4 1 1 0
J.Btsta rf-3b 4 1 3 3 M.Mchdo 3b 4 2 2 1
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 5 1 1 0
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1 Trumbo dh 4 2 3 3
Travis 2b 4 0 2 0 W.Cstll c 3 1 1 3
Ru.Mrtn c 4 0 1 0 Kim lf 2 0 0 0
Barney 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 Rickard pr-lf 1 0 1 0
Goins ss 2 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
Alford ph-rf 1 0 0 0 J.Hardy ss 2 0 0 0
Coghlan ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 11 4 Totals 33 7 11 7
Toronto 100 001 300—5
Baltimore 101 020 30x—7

E_J.Hardy (4). DP_Toronto 2, Baltimore 3. LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Travis (16). HR_J.Bautista (7), Smoak (10), M.Machado (10), Trumbo (6), W.Castillo (4). SB_Pillar (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Bolsinger 5 1-3 6 4 4 5 5
Leone 1 0 0 0 1 0
Loup 0 1 1 1 0 0
Barnes L,0-2 BS,1 2-3 4 2 2 0 0
Valdez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Baltimore
Gausman 6 10 2 2 1 5
Bleier H,1 1-3 0 2 1 1 1
Givens W,5-0 BS,3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
O’Day H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brach S,9-12 1 0 0 0 0 1

Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Bolsinger, Leone.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:22. A_45,416 (45,971).

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News
Baltimore Orioles