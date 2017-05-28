Astros 8, Orioles 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .266 b-Hardy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Schoop 2b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .275 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Trumbo dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .262 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228 Castillo c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .313 Kim lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .246 Rickard cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Janish ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Mancini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Totals 35 4 7 4 2 13

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .243 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .300 Correa ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .302 Beltran dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .236 Gattis c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .270 Gonzalez 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .299 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .263 Aoki lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Totals 34 8 11 7 1 6

Baltimore 210 000 010—4 7 1 Houston 062 000 00x—8 11 2

a-out on fielder’s choice for Janish in the 9th. b-lined out for Smith in the 9th.

E_Rickard (2), McCullers (1), Gonzalez (3). LOB_Baltimore 6, Houston 4. 2B_Beltran (11), Gonzalez (6), Gurriel (9), Aoki (4). 3B_Reddick (2). HR_Schoop (7), off McCullers; Trumbo (7), off Hoyt; Springer (11), off Asher. RBIs_Schoop 3 (22), Trumbo (23), Springer 2 (28), Altuve (24), Gonzalez 2 (30), Gurriel 2 (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Machado 2, Rickard); Houston 2 (Springer, Aoki). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Houston 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Aoki, Gonzalez. GIDP_Janish, Reddick.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Davis, Janish), (Jimenez, Janish, Davis); Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Asher, L, 1-3 2 6 6 6 1 1 54 3.77 Jimenez 6 5 2 2 0 5 92 6.66 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers, W, 6-1 6 5 3 2 2 8 105 2.48 Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.53 Hoyt 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 2.02 Sipp 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.21

HBP_Asher (Springer). WP_Asher, Jimenez.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mike Winters; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:58. A_34,720 (42,060).