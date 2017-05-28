Astros 8, Orioles 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|b-Hardy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.275
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Trumbo dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Castillo c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Kim lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Rickard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Janish ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Mancini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|2
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Beltran dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Gattis c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Aoki lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|7
|1
|6
|Baltimore
|210
|000
|010—4
|7
|1
|Houston
|062
|000
|00x—8
|11
|2
a-out on fielder’s choice for Janish in the 9th. b-lined out for Smith in the 9th.
E_Rickard (2), McCullers (1), Gonzalez (3). LOB_Baltimore 6, Houston 4. 2B_Beltran (11), Gonzalez (6), Gurriel (9), Aoki (4). 3B_Reddick (2). HR_Schoop (7), off McCullers; Trumbo (7), off Hoyt; Springer (11), off Asher. RBIs_Schoop 3 (22), Trumbo (23), Springer 2 (28), Altuve (24), Gonzalez 2 (30), Gurriel 2 (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Machado 2, Rickard); Houston 2 (Springer, Aoki). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Houston 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Aoki, Gonzalez. GIDP_Janish, Reddick.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Davis, Janish), (Jimenez, Janish, Davis); Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Asher, L, 1-3
|2
|6
|6
|6
|1
|1
|54
|3.77
|Jimenez
|6
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|92
|6.66
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers, W, 6-1
|6
|5
|3
|2
|2
|8
|105
|2.48
|Feliz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.53
|Hoyt
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.02
|Sipp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.21
HBP_Asher (Springer). WP_Asher, Jimenez.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mike Winters; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:58. A_34,720 (42,060).