Astros 5, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rickard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|W.Cstll dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|M.Mchdo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Trumbo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnza lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hardy ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Jseph c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|1
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|4
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|100—2
|Houston
|200
|200
|10x—5
E_Rickard (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Houston 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Houston 8. 2B_M.Machado (10), Altuve 2 (12), Gattis (7). 3B_C.Davis (1). HR_Springer (10). SB_Altuve (10), Marisnick (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Miley L,1-3
|5
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Wilson
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bleier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Day
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Houston
|Keuchel W,8-0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Sipp
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hoyt H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gregerson H,9
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harris S,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
T.Wilson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Wilson (Marisnick). WP_Hoyt, Gregerson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:56. A_32,761 (42,060).