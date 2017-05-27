Baltimore Orioles

Astros 5, Orioles 2

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 10:21 pm 05/27/2017 10:21pm
Baltimore Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rickard cf 4 0 1 0 Sprnger rf 5 2 2 2
W.Cstll dh 4 0 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 2 3 1
M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 2 1
Trumbo rf 4 0 1 0 Gattis dh 4 0 1 0
C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 Ma.Gnza lf 3 0 2 0
Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 2 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Y.Grrel 1b 4 0 0 0
J.Hardy ss 3 0 2 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0
C.Jseph c 2 1 0 0 Mrsnick cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 7 1 Totals 33 5 11 4
Baltimore 001 000 100—2
Houston 200 200 10x—5

E_Rickard (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Houston 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Houston 8. 2B_M.Machado (10), Altuve 2 (12), Gattis (7). 3B_C.Davis (1). HR_Springer (10). SB_Altuve (10), Marisnick (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Miley L,1-3 5 8 4 4 3 2
Wilson 1 3 1 1 0 0
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 3
Houston
Keuchel W,8-0 6 4 1 1 2 8
Sipp 0 1 1 1 0 0
Hoyt H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Gregerson H,9 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Harris S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

T.Wilson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Wilson (Marisnick). WP_Hoyt, Gregerson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:56. A_32,761 (42,060).

Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News
